Iran president says pressure on country at critical, dangerous stage

Middle East News
11-09-2026 | 09:20
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Iran president says pressure on country at critical, dangerous stage
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Iran president says pressure on country at critical, dangerous stage

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Friday that pressure on his country from the United States had reached a critical and dangerous stage, speaking in India ahead of a Brics summit.

"Iran has been subjected to heavy sanctions in recent years; this pressure has reached a critical and dangerous stage in recent months following the military aggression by the United States and Israel," he said, adding that "the world today is going through a period of unprecedented complexity."



AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

President

Pressure

US

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