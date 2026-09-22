Attacks on Black Sea commercial ships 'unacceptable': Erdogan

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22-09-2026 | 12:13
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Attacks on Black Sea commercial ships &#39;unacceptable&#39;: Erdogan
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Attacks on Black Sea commercial ships 'unacceptable': Erdogan

Attacks on commercial ships in the Black Sea are "unacceptable," regardless of whether they are carried out by Russia or Ukraine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday.

"The recent attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea are unacceptable, regardless of who is responsible for them," he told the United Nations General Assembly.

AFP

World News

Black

commercial

ships

'unacceptable':

Erdogan

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