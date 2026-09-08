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Beyond peacekeeping: What happens to southern Lebanon when UNIFIL leaves?
News Bulletin Reports
08-09-2026 | 12:58
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Beyond peacekeeping: What happens to southern Lebanon when UNIFIL leaves?
Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
UNIFIL’s role in southern Lebanon extends well beyond its peacekeeping mission, with the force providing health care, education, infrastructure and other services to communities across the region.
Between November 2024 and November 2025, UNIFIL carried out around 450 projects and initiatives.
These included 107 supporting municipalities and local institutions, 86 in education, 83 in health care, 62 in electricity and energy, 36 in water and 20 in environmental projects, along with 56 initiatives in other sectors.
UNIFIL supports 15 hospitals and medical centers and provided treatment and medication to around 4,766 patients.
Its veterinary services also provided examinations and vaccinations for around 6,500 livestock.
The assistance continued in 2026, with more than 13 tons of food distributed to displaced people in Tyre and 807 hygiene kits provided to families across six municipalities.
UNIFIL also provided supplies to Marjayoun Hospital, beds and equipment to three hospitals and a fully equipped ambulance to the military hospital.
In Baraachit, 300 children took part in a psychological support program, while 400 educational kits were distributed. UNIFIL also installed a solar power system at a water facility in Burj Rahhal and helped repair water networks, pumps and a bridge near Bayyada, as well as two fire trucks in Hebbariyeh.
The force also handed over five cleared minefields to the Lebanese Army.
The projects have helped compensate for limited state services in parts of southern Lebanon.
But with UNIFIL’s mission approaching its end, the Lebanese state has yet to set out a clear plan to take over the health, social and environmental services currently supported by the force.
If those services end without an alternative in place, much of the responsibility could fall on the Lebanese Army.
However, the army’s primary mission is security and defense, and its current resources do not allow it to take on the responsibilities of ministries including health, education, environment, social affairs and energy.
UNIFIL also remains deployed at more than 50 positions and bases along the border, including areas within what is known on the ground as the yellow line. The force continues to monitor the Blue Line and document Israeli violations and attacks.
Its departure could therefore leave southern Lebanon facing gaps that extend beyond security and border monitoring to essential public services.
The Lebanese state would need to move quickly to address those gaps, particularly as the army currently lacks the personnel and logistical resources to do so alone.
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