News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ultimate Rush
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate
Press Highlights
2023-05-26 | 01:17
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate
Despite the apparent stalemate that characterized the interior political scene, in which signs of "punching in the sand" or "forecasting" are growing regarding the hypothetical date of mid-June as a watershed in the course of the presidential crisis, it seems that the next few days may actually be on the verge of a renewed significant movement in the course of seeking to crystallize an understanding of a candidate who enjoys the support of the opposition forces and the Free Patriotic Movement.
This article was originally published in and translated from the Lebanese newspaper Annahar.
Sources to Annahar indicated that communication and consultation resumed with momentum between the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), the Lebanese Forces, and the Kataeb Party, followed by deputies from the three forces, and the climates of this movement seemed to be approaching in the next few days an understanding to adopt a candidate who they gathered on, and it is likely that it will be Jihad Azour in particular.
These sources contradict what MP Alain Aoun had repeatedly announced by "turning the page" on Azour's candidacy.
As a result, a state of differentiation emerged within the Free Patriotic Movement, which is assumed by some deputies, contrary to the directions of the leader of the movement, MP Gebran Bassil.
However, the opposition forces and the FPM reached an imminent understanding that will have a strong and influential impact unless sudden developments occur again that freeze, delay, or impede this development.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Presidential
Stalemate
Free Patriotic Movement
Lebanese
Opposition
Jihad Azour
Lebanese Forces
Kataeb Party
Political dynamics unfold: Jumblatt's resignation and presidential elections
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-12
Opposition leaders hold crucial discussions to resolve presidential stalemate
Press Highlights
2023-05-12
Opposition leaders hold crucial discussions to resolve presidential stalemate
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-03
Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue
Lebanon News
2023-05-03
Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-26
Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists
Press Highlights
2023-04-26
Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-21
Lebanese opposition tries to unite, takes new initiative to elect a presidential candidate: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-21
Lebanese opposition tries to unite, takes new initiative to elect a presidential candidate: report
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
00:11
Political dynamics unfold: Jumblatt's resignation and presidential elections
Press Highlights
00:11
Political dynamics unfold: Jumblatt's resignation and presidential elections
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-25
Deputy Skaff works to unite opposition for common presidential candidate
Press Highlights
2023-05-25
Deputy Skaff works to unite opposition for common presidential candidate
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-25
Wide protection prevents Salameh's dismissal
Press Highlights
2023-05-25
Wide protection prevents Salameh's dismissal
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-24
Swimming pools and resorts in Lebanon: Dollarized entrance fees set the season 'on fire'
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-24
Swimming pools and resorts in Lebanon: Dollarized entrance fees set the season 'on fire'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-24
Cooperation or consequences: Correspondent banks and Lebanon's gray list placement
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-24
Cooperation or consequences: Correspondent banks and Lebanon's gray list placement
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-25
Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-25
Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing
0
Lebanon Economy
02:01
World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project
Lebanon Economy
02:01
World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project
0
World
2023-03-23
India's Vedanta says talk of stake sale baseless as shares drop 6%
World
2023-03-23
India's Vedanta says talk of stake sale baseless as shares drop 6%
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Financial wake-up call: Has Lebanon officially been placed on the gray list?
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Financial wake-up call: Has Lebanon officially been placed on the gray list?
2
Lebanon News
13:35
MP Gebran Bassil expresses concerns over presidential vacuum
Lebanon News
13:35
MP Gebran Bassil expresses concerns over presidential vacuum
3
Lebanon Economy
02:01
World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project
Lebanon Economy
02:01
World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project
4
Press Highlights
01:17
Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate
Press Highlights
01:17
Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate
5
Press Highlights
00:11
Political dynamics unfold: Jumblatt's resignation and presidential elections
Press Highlights
00:11
Political dynamics unfold: Jumblatt's resignation and presidential elections
6
Lebanon Economy
03:53
Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid
Lebanon Economy
03:53
Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid
7
Lebanon News
04:25
Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty
Lebanon News
04:25
Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty
8
Lebanon Economy
09:03
Flourishing season: Lebanon's summer tourism overlooks growth in 2023
Lebanon Economy
09:03
Flourishing season: Lebanon's summer tourism overlooks growth in 2023
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More