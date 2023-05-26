Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate

Press Highlights
2023-05-26 | 01:17
High views
Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate
2min
Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate

Despite the apparent stalemate that characterized the interior political scene, in which signs of "punching in the sand" or "forecasting" are growing regarding the hypothetical date of mid-June as a watershed in the course of the presidential crisis, it seems that the next few days may actually be on the verge of a renewed significant movement in the course of seeking to crystallize an understanding of a candidate who enjoys the support of the opposition forces and the Free Patriotic Movement.  

This article was originally published in and translated from the Lebanese newspaper Annahar. 

Sources to Annahar indicated that communication and consultation resumed with momentum between the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), the Lebanese Forces, and the Kataeb Party, followed by deputies from the three forces, and the climates of this movement seemed to be approaching in the next few days an understanding to adopt a candidate who they gathered on, and it is likely that it will be Jihad Azour in particular. 

These sources contradict what MP Alain Aoun had repeatedly announced by "turning the page" on Azour's candidacy.
 
As a result, a state of differentiation emerged within the Free Patriotic Movement, which is assumed by some deputies, contrary to the directions of the leader of the movement, MP Gebran Bassil.  

However, the opposition forces and the FPM reached an imminent understanding that will have a strong and influential impact unless sudden developments occur again that freeze, delay, or impede this development.
 

Political dynamics unfold: Jumblatt's resignation and presidential elections
LBCI Previous

