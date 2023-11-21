After Hochstein visited Beirut on the 11th of this month, focusing on keeping the confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel within what was then called "rules of engagement," the scene was utterly reversed Monday.According to a US official speaking to Reuters, Hochstein came to Israel this time to "emphasize that restoring calm along its northern borders is of utmost importance to the United States and should be a top priority for both Israel and Lebanon."Why did Hochstein choose Israel over Lebanon to follow up on southern developments?The US website Axios answers the question, indicating that Hochstein's arrival in Israel is to conduct talks with senior Israeli officials about preventing a war between Israel and Lebanon, according to two US and Israeli officials who spoke to Axios.Regarding the importance of Biden's adviser's visit to Israel, US officials stressed that there is "growing concern" at the White House that Israeli military action in Lebanon will escalate tensions along the border, leading to a regional war.These officials added, "Some in the Biden administration are concerned that Israel is trying to provoke Hezbollah and create an excuse for a broader war in Lebanon that could drag the United States and other countries into further conflict. Israeli officials explicitly deny this."Hochstein is expected to meet with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, Chief of General Staff of the Israeli Army Herzi Halevi, and Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi.In parallel, a senior Israeli official said, "Israel wants the United States to diplomatically work to pressure Hezbollah to withdraw the elite Al-Radwan unit from the borders with Israel."He also explained that authorities evacuated tens of thousands of residents from villages and towns near the borders as a precautionary measure, announcing that "these civilians will not return to their homes if they believe there is a threat on the other side of the border."Earlier, Hochstein emphasized that what is happening in Gaza should not affect Lebanon's borders within the activities of the "Manama Dialogue 2023 - Regional Security Summit 19."Furthermore, Hochstein affirmed "that the agreement to demarcate the maritime borders between Lebanon and Israel is in place," assuming that "the future plan should be in demarcating the land borders."However, the Russian Ambassador Alexander Rudakov stated after his Monday visit to the Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdallah Bou Habib, "We talked about the situation in Lebanon and the south, which is very dangerous."On another note, Hezbollah announced the targeting of military gatherings in northern Israel with attack and defensive drones as part of the shelling that hit military sites near the border between the two countries.The party also reported targeting several Israeli sites, including the Baranit barracks, with Burkan missiles.In response, the scope of Israeli attacks expanded, with the latest being the targeting of Saint Georges Church in the town of Yaroun (Bint Jbeil district) by artillery shelling that caused significant damage.Additionally, the house of the member of the Executive Body of the Amal Movement, Deputy Qabalan Qabalan, suffered severe damage from Israeli army shelling with two artillery shells in the town of Mays Al-Jabal.On a related note, there is a discussion in Lebanon to prepare the army to perform its role under Resolution 1701.The resolution calls for deploying 12,000 soldiers between the Blue Line to the south and the Litani River to the north. However, due to its various shortcomings, the army currently deploys only 4,000 soldiers in that area. According to information, discussions are underway to mobilize 8,000 soldiers to address the shortfall.Simultaneously, the French Ministry of Defense reported that it would transport a first batch of medical aid weighing about three tons to the Lebanese Armed Forces in a military flight.Regarding the military institution's leadership, Army Commander General Joseph Aoun received a delegation from the "Sovereign Front for Lebanon," which affirmed its support for the army. General Aoun also clarified that "what matters to him is to fulfill his duties without seeking personal gains."On the sidelines of the visit of the Strong Republic Bloc delegation to Bkerke, it is learned that Maronite Patriarch Mar Bechara Al-Rahi "is fighting the battle to the end" in support of keeping General Aoun at the helm of the army. His stance is linked to the appointment of a new army commander with the election of a president for the republic.