Syria state media reports Israeli strikes near Damascus

30-04-2025 | 10:40
Syria state media reports Israeli strikes near Damascus
0min
Syria state media reports Israeli strikes near Damascus

Syrian state media said Israel conducted strikes Wednesday outside Damascus where deadly sectarian clashes between security forces and local Druze fighters erupted overnight.

State news agency SANA reported "Israeli occupation strikes on the vicinity" of the town of Sahnaya, without providing further details, after Israel's army said its troops were instructed to strike Syrian government targets if attacks against the Druze persisted.



