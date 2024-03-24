News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MP Fadi Karam stresses Hezbollah's responsibility for war compensation amid political wrangling
Press Highlights
2024-03-24 | 02:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
MP Fadi Karam stresses Hezbollah's responsibility for war compensation amid political wrangling
Member of the Strong Republic bloc MP Fadi Karam saw that whether caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati denied or did not deny media reports about paying cash compensation to those affected by the war in the south, the statements of Loyalty to the Resistance bloc MP Hassan Fadlallah after his meeting with Mikati are the confirmed news.
This article was originally published in and translated from the Kuwaiti newspaper Al Anbaa.
Speaking to "Al-Anbaa," he pointed out the right of the affected Lebanese in the south to be compensated.
He said: "The only one who is supposed to commit to paying compensation from its pocket is Hezbollah, not the Lebanese government."
Karam affirmed that Israel is ruthless and does not differentiate between a child and a fighter, "thus, it is imperative to prosecute it internationally for committing crimes against humanity."
However, he emphasized not absolving anyone who initiated a declaration of war against it, regardless of the Lebanese will and the command of the military institution.
Regarding the reason for the Lebanese Forces' refusal to attend MP Gebran Bassil's call to unify Christian forces in Bkerké, Karam confirmed to "Al-Anbaa" that the dispute in Lebanon is not between Christians or between Lebanese religions and sects.
Instead, he saw it between two political lines, the first being national and sovereign and the second being arbitrary, aligning with the axis of defiance.
He considered that whoever cares about the unity of Christians and the highest national interest should not cover up illegal weapons for the sake of his political and personal interests.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Fadi Karam
War
South
Compensation
Hezbollah
Israel
Weapons
Lebanese Forces
Christian
Unity
Next
MP Farid Boustany calls for political cohesion amid Lebanon's challenges
Bkerké meeting sparks concerns over presidential consensus efforts
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-28
South Lebanon escalation: Hezbollah-Israel confrontation intensifies as Netanyahu prolongs war for 'political gain'
Press Highlights
2024-01-28
South Lebanon escalation: Hezbollah-Israel confrontation intensifies as Netanyahu prolongs war for 'political gain'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-27
In the skies of South Lebanon: The psychological warfare of Hezbollah and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-27
In the skies of South Lebanon: The psychological warfare of Hezbollah and Israel
0
Middle East News
2024-03-19
Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah weapon warehouses in Damascus
Middle East News
2024-03-19
Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah weapon warehouses in Damascus
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-16
European sources 'downplay' escalation risks in southern region: Israel and Hezbollah show restraint
Press Highlights
2024-03-16
European sources 'downplay' escalation risks in southern region: Israel and Hezbollah show restraint
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
02:45
Brigadier General arrested amid suspicions of drug network involvement
Press Highlights
02:45
Brigadier General arrested amid suspicions of drug network involvement
0
Press Highlights
02:26
MP Farid Boustany calls for political cohesion amid Lebanon's challenges
Press Highlights
02:26
MP Farid Boustany calls for political cohesion amid Lebanon's challenges
0
Press Highlights
01:34
Bkerké meeting sparks concerns over presidential consensus efforts
Press Highlights
01:34
Bkerké meeting sparks concerns over presidential consensus efforts
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-23
Lebanese army takes strict measures in Tripoli amid security incidents
Press Highlights
2024-03-23
Lebanese army takes strict measures in Tripoli amid security incidents
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-09-22
One dead, 15 injured in strike on Ukraine's Kremenchuk
World News
2023-09-22
One dead, 15 injured in strike on Ukraine's Kremenchuk
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-21
Caught in the Crossfire: Tripoli's Struggle with Stray Bullets
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-21
Caught in the Crossfire: Tripoli's Struggle with Stray Bullets
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-23
Lebanese army takes strict measures in Tripoli amid security incidents
Press Highlights
2024-03-23
Lebanese army takes strict measures in Tripoli amid security incidents
0
Sports News
2023-06-26
China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup
Sports News
2023-06-26
China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:04
Lebanon condemns 'terrorist act' in Moscow attack
Lebanon News
06:04
Lebanon condemns 'terrorist act' in Moscow attack
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Chaos in Moscow: The Aftermath of the Attack
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Chaos in Moscow: The Aftermath of the Attack
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Resurgence of ISIS-K: A Threat to Regional Stability
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Resurgence of ISIS-K: A Threat to Regional Stability
4
Press Highlights
02:45
Brigadier General arrested amid suspicions of drug network involvement
Press Highlights
02:45
Brigadier General arrested amid suspicions of drug network involvement
5
Lebanon News
07:14
Lebanon's Parliament Speaker expresses solidarity with Russia after Moscow attack
Lebanon News
07:14
Lebanon's Parliament Speaker expresses solidarity with Russia after Moscow attack
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
The Complex Negotiations: Israel's Demands and Internal Struggles
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
The Complex Negotiations: Israel's Demands and Internal Struggles
7
Lebanon News
06:48
MP Mneimneh to LBCI: Military displays should not undermine internal unity or the exclusive control over weapons
Lebanon News
06:48
MP Mneimneh to LBCI: Military displays should not undermine internal unity or the exclusive control over weapons
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:26
Five wounded people die in Al Shifa Hospital amid siege by Israeli forces: Gaza Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:26
Five wounded people die in Al Shifa Hospital amid siege by Israeli forces: Gaza Health Ministry
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More