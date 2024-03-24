MP Fadi Karam stresses Hezbollah's responsibility for war compensation amid political wrangling

2024-03-24
MP Fadi Karam stresses Hezbollah's responsibility for war compensation amid political wrangling
2min
MP Fadi Karam stresses Hezbollah's responsibility for war compensation amid political wrangling

Member of the Strong Republic bloc MP Fadi Karam saw that whether caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati denied or did not deny media reports about paying cash compensation to those affected by the war in the south, the statements of Loyalty to the Resistance bloc MP Hassan Fadlallah after his meeting with Mikati are the confirmed news.

This article was originally published in and translated from the Kuwaiti newspaper Al Anbaa.
Speaking to "Al-Anbaa," he pointed out the right of the affected Lebanese in the south to be compensated.

He said: "The only one who is supposed to commit to paying compensation from its pocket is Hezbollah, not the Lebanese government."

Karam affirmed that Israel is ruthless and does not differentiate between a child and a fighter, "thus, it is imperative to prosecute it internationally for committing crimes against humanity."

However, he emphasized not absolving anyone who initiated a declaration of war against it, regardless of the Lebanese will and the command of the military institution.

Regarding the reason for the Lebanese Forces' refusal to attend MP Gebran Bassil's call to unify Christian forces in Bkerké, Karam confirmed to "Al-Anbaa" that the dispute in Lebanon is not between Christians or between Lebanese religions and sects.

Instead, he saw it between two political lines, the first being national and sovereign and the second being arbitrary, aligning with the axis of defiance.

He considered that whoever cares about the unity of Christians and the highest national interest should not cover up illegal weapons for the sake of his political and personal interests.

MP Farid Boustany calls for political cohesion amid Lebanon's challenges
Bkerké meeting sparks concerns over presidential consensus efforts
