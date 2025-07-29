UK PM Starmer recalls cabinet to discuss Gaza peace plan

Israel-Gaza War Updates
29-07-2025 | 08:08
High views
UK PM Starmer recalls cabinet to discuss Gaza peace plan
UK PM Starmer recalls cabinet to discuss Gaza peace plan

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will hold an emergency cabinet on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Gaza and a proposed peace plan as he comes under mounting pressure from his own party to recognize a Palestinian state.

Starmer has taken the rare step of recalling his cabinet during the summer holidays to discuss how to deliver more humanitarian aid to Gaza.

In a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Scotland on Monday, Starmer discussed the need for a ceasefire in Gaza and what he called the "revolting" humanitarian crisis.

Britain is working on the plan with France and Germany after a call between the leaders of the three countries last week.


Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UK

PM

Keir Starmer

Cabinet

Gaza

Peace

Plan

France says Israeli settler violence amounts to 'terrorism'
France to airdrop aid into Gaza: Diplomatic source
