UK PM Starmer recalls cabinet to discuss Gaza peace plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
29-07-2025 | 08:08
UK PM Starmer recalls cabinet to discuss Gaza peace plan
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will hold an emergency cabinet on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Gaza and a proposed peace plan as he comes under mounting pressure from his own party to recognize a Palestinian state.
Starmer has taken the rare step of recalling his cabinet during the summer holidays to discuss how to deliver more humanitarian aid to Gaza.
In a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Scotland on Monday, Starmer discussed the need for a ceasefire in Gaza and what he called the "revolting" humanitarian crisis.
Britain is working on the plan with France and Germany after a call between the leaders of the three countries last week.
Reuters
