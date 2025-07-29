UK PM Starmer recalls cabinet to discuss Gaza peace plan

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will hold an emergency cabinet on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Gaza and a proposed peace plan as he comes under mounting pressure from his own party to recognize a Palestinian state.



Starmer has taken the rare step of recalling his cabinet during the summer holidays to discuss how to deliver more humanitarian aid to Gaza.



In a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Scotland on Monday, Starmer discussed the need for a ceasefire in Gaza and what he called the "revolting" humanitarian crisis.



Britain is working on the plan with France and Germany after a call between the leaders of the three countries last week.





