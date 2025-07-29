Germany, France, Britain considering sending FMs to Israel: Merz

Middle East News
29-07-2025 | 08:45
High views
Germany, France, Britain considering sending FMs to Israel: Merz
0min
Germany, France, Britain considering sending FMs to Israel: Merz

Germany, France and Britain are considering sending their foreign ministers to Israel next week, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Tuesday, as international pressure mounts over Gaza's dire humanitarian crisis.

"We will probably ask the three foreign ministers of France, the United Kingdom and Germany to travel to Israel together next Thursday to present the position of ... the three governments," Merz told a press conference in Berlin alongside Jordan's King Abdullah II.


AFP
 

