News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Germany, France, Britain considering sending FMs to Israel: Merz
Middle East News
29-07-2025 | 08:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Germany, France, Britain considering sending FMs to Israel: Merz
Germany, France and Britain are considering sending their foreign ministers to Israel next week, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Tuesday, as international pressure mounts over Gaza's dire humanitarian crisis.
"We will probably ask the three foreign ministers of France, the United Kingdom and Germany to travel to Israel together next Thursday to present the position of ... the three governments," Merz told a press conference in Berlin alongside Jordan's King Abdullah II.
AFP
Middle East News
Germany
France
Britain
FM
Israel
Merz
Next
France says Israeli settler violence amounts to 'terrorism'
UK PM Starmer recalls cabinet to discuss Gaza peace plan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-24
Britain, France, Germany to hold Gaza 'emergency call' Friday: UK
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-24
Britain, France, Germany to hold Gaza 'emergency call' Friday: UK
0
World News
2025-05-31
Germany hopes for EU deal on sending failed asylum seekers to third countries, minister says
World News
2025-05-31
Germany hopes for EU deal on sending failed asylum seekers to third countries, minister says
0
World News
2025-06-17
Germany's Merz says diplomacy offer to now-weakened Iran still stands
World News
2025-06-17
Germany's Merz says diplomacy offer to now-weakened Iran still stands
0
World News
2025-05-22
Israel PM accuses France, Britain, Canada of emboldening Hamas 'mass murderers'
World News
2025-05-22
Israel PM accuses France, Britain, Canada of emboldening Hamas 'mass murderers'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:29
UK aid has been airdropped into Gaza: PM's office
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:29
UK aid has been airdropped into Gaza: PM's office
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:24
UK says to recognize Palestinian state in September unless Israel acts
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:24
UK says to recognize Palestinian state in September unless Israel acts
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:59
Israeli foreign minister reprimands Netherlands over criticism, ban on ministers
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:59
Israeli foreign minister reprimands Netherlands over criticism, ban on ministers
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:19
France says Israeli settler violence amounts to 'terrorism'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:19
France says Israeli settler violence amounts to 'terrorism'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:58
Six convicted in killing of Irish UNIFIL peacekeeper in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:58
Six convicted in killing of Irish UNIFIL peacekeeper in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-18
Voter turnout remains low in Beirut, higher in Baalbek-Hermel, and Bekaa
Lebanon News
2025-05-18
Voter turnout remains low in Beirut, higher in Baalbek-Hermel, and Bekaa
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-19
Despite US pressure for hostage deal, Israel's Gaza offensive complicates talks
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-19
Despite US pressure for hostage deal, Israel's Gaza offensive complicates talks
0
Lebanon News
10:14
Lebanese President Aoun begins official visit to Algeria, highlights deep ties and shared aspirations
Lebanon News
10:14
Lebanese President Aoun begins official visit to Algeria, highlights deep ties and shared aspirations
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Timing critical as PM Salam plans cabinet session on Hezbollah’s armed status
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Timing critical as PM Salam plans cabinet session on Hezbollah’s armed status
2
Lebanon News
12:42
Lebanese Army Intelligence arrests five suspects for forming terrorist cell
Lebanon News
12:42
Lebanese Army Intelligence arrests five suspects for forming terrorist cell
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Ziad Rahbani’s final farewell draws a nation in tribute
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Ziad Rahbani’s final farewell draws a nation in tribute
4
Lebanon News
06:39
First voluntary Syrian refugee convoy returns from Lebanon through Jdeidet Yabous crossing
Lebanon News
06:39
First voluntary Syrian refugee convoy returns from Lebanon through Jdeidet Yabous crossing
5
Lebanon Economy
02:15
Fuel prices shift in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:15
Fuel prices shift in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
02:43
Vocational baccalaureate results set for release on Tuesday
Lebanon News
02:43
Vocational baccalaureate results set for release on Tuesday
7
Lebanon News
03:45
Lebanon’s culture minister hails Ziad Rahbani as ‘exceptional talent’
Lebanon News
03:45
Lebanon’s culture minister hails Ziad Rahbani as ‘exceptional talent’
8
Lebanon News
06:19
President Aoun heads to Algeria for official visit
Lebanon News
06:19
President Aoun heads to Algeria for official visit
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More