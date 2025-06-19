President Aoun tells US envoy Barrack that Israel’s withdrawal is key to stability, urges continued support for reforms

President Joseph Aoun told U.S. envoy Ambassador Thomas Barrack that Lebanon is counting on Washington’s support for its efforts to recover across various sectors—starting with securing stability in the south through the withdrawal of Israeli forces from five occupied hills, ending hostile actions, and renewing the mandate of UNIFIL, which operates in coordination with the Lebanese army to implement U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.



Aoun affirmed that the Lebanese army deployed south of the Litani River continues to fully implement Resolution 1701 by removing armed presence, confiscating weapons and ammunition, and preventing any non-state armed groups.



However, he said the army has been unable to complete its mission due to Israel’s continued occupation of the five hills and surrounding areas.



He also informed Barrack that Lebanon’s reform process has begun and will continue, alongside anti-corruption efforts and the activation of state institutions to ensure they keep pace with national development goals.