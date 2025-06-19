News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live at 3
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
President Aoun tells US envoy Barrack that Israel’s withdrawal is key to stability, urges continued support for reforms
Lebanon News
19-06-2025 | 05:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
President Aoun tells US envoy Barrack that Israel’s withdrawal is key to stability, urges continued support for reforms
President Joseph Aoun told U.S. envoy Ambassador Thomas Barrack that Lebanon is counting on Washington’s support for its efforts to recover across various sectors—starting with securing stability in the south through the withdrawal of Israeli forces from five occupied hills, ending hostile actions, and renewing the mandate of UNIFIL, which operates in coordination with the Lebanese army to implement U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.
Aoun affirmed that the Lebanese army deployed south of the Litani River continues to fully implement Resolution 1701 by removing armed presence, confiscating weapons and ammunition, and preventing any non-state armed groups.
However, he said the army has been unable to complete its mission due to Israel’s continued occupation of the five hills and surrounding areas.
He also informed Barrack that Lebanon’s reform process has begun and will continue, alongside anti-corruption efforts and the activation of state institutions to ensure they keep pace with national development goals.
Lebanon News
Lebanese President
US envoy
UNIFIL
Reforms
1701
Next
US envoy says Hezbollah involvement in Iran-Israel war would be 'very bad decision'
MEA cancels Iraq flights scheduled for June 20
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-01
President Aoun salutes Lebanese workers on Labor Day, vows continued support and reforms
Lebanon News
2025-05-01
President Aoun salutes Lebanese workers on Labor Day, vows continued support and reforms
0
Press Highlights
2025-05-01
President Aoun: Reforms, stability will bring investors back to Lebanon
Press Highlights
2025-05-01
President Aoun: Reforms, stability will bring investors back to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-07
President Aoun vows reforms as Arab Fund resumes development support for Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-05-07
President Aoun vows reforms as Arab Fund resumes development support for Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-23
President Aoun to US group: Lebanon is on path to recovery
Lebanon News
2025-05-23
President Aoun to US group: Lebanon is on path to recovery
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:44
MEA announces additional flight to and from Paris on June 23, 2025
Lebanon News
07:44
MEA announces additional flight to and from Paris on June 23, 2025
0
Lebanon News
07:19
PM Salam, UNHCR chief discuss coordinated efforts for safe return of Syrian refugees to Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:19
PM Salam, UNHCR chief discuss coordinated efforts for safe return of Syrian refugees to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
07:03
Toll rises to two following Israeli strike on a motorcycle in South Lebanon's Kfarjoz
Lebanon News
07:03
Toll rises to two following Israeli strike on a motorcycle in South Lebanon's Kfarjoz
0
Lebanon News
06:30
Beirut Judge issues arrest warrant for former Economy Minister Amin Salam
Lebanon News
06:30
Beirut Judge issues arrest warrant for former Economy Minister Amin Salam
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:22
MEA cancels Iraq flights scheduled for June 20
Lebanon News
05:22
MEA cancels Iraq flights scheduled for June 20
0
Middle East News
2025-06-15
Iran media says at least 128 people killed in Friday-Saturday Israel attacks
Middle East News
2025-06-15
Iran media says at least 128 people killed in Friday-Saturday Israel attacks
0
Middle East News
07:08
Iran's options include closing Strait of Hormuz: Iranian lawmaker
Middle East News
07:08
Iran's options include closing Strait of Hormuz: Iranian lawmaker
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel may need American backup again: Could a 1973-style US airlift return amid Iranian attacks?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel may need American backup again: Could a 1973-style US airlift return amid Iranian attacks?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Potential nuclear risk: Could Israel's Dimona radiation reach Lebanon if targeted?
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Potential nuclear risk: Could Israel's Dimona radiation reach Lebanon if targeted?
2
Middle East News
14:05
Iran's IRGC says missile attacks will be 'focused and continuous'
Middle East News
14:05
Iran's IRGC says missile attacks will be 'focused and continuous'
3
Lebanon News
04:18
US envoy Tom Barrack temporarily takes lead on Lebanon, presses for progress on Hezbollah weapons issue
Lebanon News
04:18
US envoy Tom Barrack temporarily takes lead on Lebanon, presses for progress on Hezbollah weapons issue
4
Lebanon News
05:55
US envoy says Hezbollah involvement in Iran-Israel war would be 'very bad decision'
Lebanon News
05:55
US envoy says Hezbollah involvement in Iran-Israel war would be 'very bad decision'
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
With US still undecided on direct military intervention, Israel shifts war strategy against Iran
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
With US still undecided on direct military intervention, Israel shifts war strategy against Iran
6
Lebanon News
03:19
Hezbollah condemns death threats against Iran's Supreme Leader
Lebanon News
03:19
Hezbollah condemns death threats against Iran's Supreme Leader
7
Middle East News
03:23
Iran's Khamenei 'will be held accountable' over hospital strike: Israeli minister
Middle East News
03:23
Iran's Khamenei 'will be held accountable' over hospital strike: Israeli minister
8
Middle East News
10:50
Trump says 'patience has already run out' with Iran
Middle East News
10:50
Trump says 'patience has already run out' with Iran
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More