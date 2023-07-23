News
2023-07-23 | 08:11
Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Brazilian captain, Marquinhos, expressed his hope for finding a solution to bring back striker Kylian Mbappe to the squad, as the French star was excluded from the club's Asian tour.
The new PSG coach, Luis Enrique, attended a press conference at a hotel in Osaka, Japan, but journalists were unable to ask him about the preparations without the French star, who was sidelined due to his contractual situation.
Less than 24 hours after the team's announcement of their travel to Asia without Mbappe, the 24-year-old forward trained with the reserve team at the training center in Bougival, on the outskirts of Paris.
Marquinhos commented on the matter, stating, "It's a sensitive issue. Even in Japan, you're still here with your questions."
He further praised the historical club's forward, saying, "He is an exceptional player, very strong, but this is a bigger decision than us, it comes from the management."
Marquinhos concluded, "We always want to have the best players with us, and I hope we find a good solution so that he can be part of the team and help us this season."
PSG, owned by Qatar, is putting pressure on the 2018 World Cup winner and the 2022 runner-up in Qatar to either extend his contract or agree to a transfer this summer instead of letting his contract run until the end of this season. The French national team's captain also wishes to be able to leave on a free transfer in June 2024, without any compensation to the club.
PSG will face Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr and their star player Cristiano Ronaldo from Portugal on Tuesday in Osaka, as part of their tour between Japan and South Korea.
Learn More