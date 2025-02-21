Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

On Friday, February 21, 2025, the prices of 95 and 98-octane gasoline increased by LBP 1,000, while diesel rose by LBP 4,000. The price of gas remained unchanged.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,485,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,525,000

- Diesel: LBP 1,385,000

- Gas canister: LBP 1,114,000