Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
21-02-2025 | 02:28
High views
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
0min
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

On Friday, February 21, 2025, the prices of 95 and 98-octane gasoline increased by LBP 1,000, while diesel rose by LBP 4,000. The price of gas remained unchanged.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,485,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,525,000 
- Diesel: LBP 1,385,000 
- Gas canister: LBP 1,114,000
 

