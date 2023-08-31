Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

Sports News
2023-08-31 | 07:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

When the spotlight shined brightest, Amir Saoud seized the moment. Leading Lebanon to a 94-84 win over Cote d'Ivoire in the FIBA World Cup's Classification Round 17-32, Saoud's astonishing 29-point performance left fans in awe. But let's break down the numbers to understand how Lebanon's key players came together to secure the win.
 
The Amir Saoud Show
 
The game essentially turned into the Amir Saoud show, with the guard posting 29 points on 8-of-18 shooting. Notably, his prowess from beyond the arc was on full display as he nailed 6 of his 13 three-point attempts. His contributions weren't limited to scoring; Saoud also tallied 5 rebounds and 8 assists, showcasing his versatility.
 
Other Lebanese Key Players: By the Numbers
 
Omari Rasulala Spellman: An impressive supporting act with 25 points and 6 rebounds, including 5-of-9 from three-point land.
 
Sergio El Darwich: Contributed a crucial 12 points and 5 rebounds in nearly 18 minutes, including a perfect 1-of-1 from the three-point line.
 
Karim Zeinoun: A well-rounded 11 points and 3 rebounds, shooting 3-of-6 from beyond the arc.
 
Quarter-by-Quarter Breakdown
 
Lebanon shot out of the gate with a 32-20 lead in the first quarter, thanks in large part to Saoud's early scoring. Despite a strong push by Cote d'Ivoire in the middle quarters, Lebanon maintained their composure, rounding off the game with a strong 21-18 fourth quarter.
 
Team Stats and Contributions
 
Lebanon hit 50% of their field goals and 50% from the three-point line. They also led in rebounding, securing 37 boards to Cote d'Ivoire's 32. Moreover, they distributed the ball effectively, racking up 25 assists, just edging out Cote d'Ivoire's 24.
 
The Opposition: Cote d'Ivoire's Standouts

Cote d'Ivoire was far from a pushover, and several players had notable contributions:

Jean Philippe Dally: Led the team with a remarkable 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting, 4 of which came from beyond the arc. He also posted an efficiency rating of 22.

Patrick Tape: Contributed an impactful 15 points on a perfect 7-of-7 shooting. Tape also had 6 rebounds and an efficiency rating of 23, the highest on his team.

Solo Diabate: Chipped in 11 points and had a near double-double with 9 assists. His floor management was essential in keeping Cote d'Ivoire in the game, illustrated by his efficiency rating of 20.

Despite falling short in the match, the stats indicate a hard-fought effort from Cote d'Ivoire. The team shot 45% from the field and an admirable 88% from the free-throw line, but their 32% three-point shooting may have cost them the game. Their total of 32 rebounds was just short of Lebanon's 37, but they kept pace in assists with 24.
 

Lebanon News

Sports News

Amir

Saoud

Lebanon

Victory

Cote d'Ivoire

LB2

World Cup

FIBA

basketball

world

Lebanon scores its first win in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, defeating Côte d'Ivoire 94-84!
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
05:53

Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Côte d'Ivoire in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs France in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at 12:45 PM. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-27

Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-25

Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Latvia in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at 12:10 PM. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
07:18

Lebanon scores its first win in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, defeating Côte d'Ivoire 94-84!

LBCI
Sports News
07:04

Q3 Update: Lebanon maintains lead over Côte d'Ivoire 73-66! Final quarter ahead. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2.

LBCI
Sports News
06:25

Half-time: Lebanon is on fire, leading Côte d'Ivoire 55-41! Don't miss the thrilling second half on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Sports News
06:04

Q1 Update: Lebanon leads Côte d'Ivoire 32-20! Strong start. Keep watching on LBCGroup.tv or LB2.

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-14

Capital controls: IMF and BDL clash over Lebanon's financial future

LBCI
Sports News
07:04

Q3 Update: Lebanon maintains lead over Côte d'Ivoire 73-66! Final quarter ahead. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2.

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:16

US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein and Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Discuss Security Partnership

LBCI
World News
07:13

Moscow announces death of two Ukrainian soldiers during incursion

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
07:49

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
07:49

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:54

UNSC Meeting on UNIFIL Renewal Postponed to Thursday, Adding Urgency as Current Mandate Ends Same Day

LBCI
Sports News
07:18

Lebanon scores its first win in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, defeating Côte d'Ivoire 94-84!

LBCI
Sports News
06:25

Half-time: Lebanon is on fire, leading Côte d'Ivoire 55-41! Don't miss the thrilling second half on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Sports News
05:53

Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Côte d'Ivoire in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Sports News
06:04

Q1 Update: Lebanon leads Côte d'Ivoire 32-20! Strong start. Keep watching on LBCGroup.tv or LB2.

LBCI
Sports News
07:04

Q3 Update: Lebanon maintains lead over Côte d'Ivoire 73-66! Final quarter ahead. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2.

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:16

US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein and Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Discuss Security Partnership

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More