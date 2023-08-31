When the spotlight shined brightest, Amir Saoud seized the moment. Leading Lebanon to a 94-84 win over Cote d'Ivoire in the FIBA World Cup's Classification Round 17-32, Saoud's astonishing 29-point performance left fans in awe. But let's break down the numbers to understand how Lebanon's key players came together to secure the win.

The Amir Saoud Show

The game essentially turned into the Amir Saoud show, with the guard posting 29 points on 8-of-18 shooting. Notably, his prowess from beyond the arc was on full display as he nailed 6 of his 13 three-point attempts. His contributions weren't limited to scoring; Saoud also tallied 5 rebounds and 8 assists, showcasing his versatility.

Other Lebanese Key Players: By the Numbers

Omari Rasulala Spellman: An impressive supporting act with 25 points and 6 rebounds, including 5-of-9 from three-point land.

Sergio El Darwich: Contributed a crucial 12 points and 5 rebounds in nearly 18 minutes, including a perfect 1-of-1 from the three-point line.

Karim Zeinoun: A well-rounded 11 points and 3 rebounds, shooting 3-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Quarter-by-Quarter Breakdown

Lebanon shot out of the gate with a 32-20 lead in the first quarter, thanks in large part to Saoud's early scoring. Despite a strong push by Cote d'Ivoire in the middle quarters, Lebanon maintained their composure, rounding off the game with a strong 21-18 fourth quarter.

Team Stats and Contributions

Lebanon hit 50% of their field goals and 50% from the three-point line. They also led in rebounding, securing 37 boards to Cote d'Ivoire's 32. Moreover, they distributed the ball effectively, racking up 25 assists, just edging out Cote d'Ivoire's 24.