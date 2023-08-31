When the spotlight shined brightest, Amir Saoud seized the moment. Leading Lebanon to a 94-84 win over Cote d'Ivoire in the FIBA World Cup's Classification Round 17-32, Saoud's astonishing 29-point performance left fans in awe. But let's break down the numbers to understand how Lebanon's key players came together to secure the win.
The Amir Saoud Show
The game essentially turned into the Amir Saoud show, with the guard posting 29 points on 8-of-18 shooting. Notably, his prowess from beyond the arc was on full display as he nailed 6 of his 13 three-point attempts. His contributions weren't limited to scoring; Saoud also tallied 5 rebounds and 8 assists, showcasing his versatility.
Other Lebanese Key Players: By the Numbers
Omari Rasulala Spellman: An impressive supporting act with 25 points and 6 rebounds, including 5-of-9 from three-point land.
Sergio El Darwich: Contributed a crucial 12 points and 5 rebounds in nearly 18 minutes, including a perfect 1-of-1 from the three-point line.
Karim Zeinoun: A well-rounded 11 points and 3 rebounds, shooting 3-of-6 from beyond the arc.
Quarter-by-Quarter Breakdown
Lebanon shot out of the gate with a 32-20 lead in the first quarter, thanks in large part to Saoud's early scoring. Despite a strong push by Cote d'Ivoire in the middle quarters, Lebanon maintained their composure, rounding off the game with a strong 21-18 fourth quarter.
Team Stats and Contributions
Lebanon hit 50% of their field goals and 50% from the three-point line. They also led in rebounding, securing 37 boards to Cote d'Ivoire's 32. Moreover, they distributed the ball effectively, racking up 25 assists, just edging out Cote d'Ivoire's 24.
The Opposition: Cote d'Ivoire's Standouts
Cote d'Ivoire was far from a pushover, and several players had notable contributions:
Jean Philippe Dally: Led the team with a remarkable 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting, 4 of which came from beyond the arc. He also posted an efficiency rating of 22.
Patrick Tape: Contributed an impactful 15 points on a perfect 7-of-7 shooting. Tape also had 6 rebounds and an efficiency rating of 23, the highest on his team.
Solo Diabate: Chipped in 11 points and had a near double-double with 9 assists. His floor management was essential in keeping Cote d'Ivoire in the game, illustrated by his efficiency rating of 20.
Despite falling short in the match, the stats indicate a hard-fought effort from Cote d'Ivoire. The team shot 45% from the field and an admirable 88% from the free-throw line, but their 32% three-point shooting may have cost them the game. Their total of 32 rebounds was just short of Lebanon's 37, but they kept pace in assists with 24.