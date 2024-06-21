"Padel for a Cause"... Get ready for an unforgettable experience!

Sports News
2024-06-21 | 11:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
&quot;Padel for a Cause&quot;... Get ready for an unforgettable experience!
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
"Padel for a Cause"... Get ready for an unforgettable experience!

"Padel for a Cause"... Get ready for an unforgettable experience!

This summer, get ready for an unforgettable experience! It's the "Padel for a Cause" Tournament, brought to you by Kelna Ayleh in partnership with Courts LB and LBCI!

On July 20th and 21st, join us at Courts LB in Baouchriyeh for two days of thrilling competition, where over 100 passionate padel players will battle it out for amazing prizes!

First prize? Two brand-new Vespas! Second prize? Each player on the winning team gets a package including 2 flight tickets and 3 nights at a 5-star hotel all inclusive with breakfast, lunch and dinner! And the best part? Every swing, every shot, and every cheer will help support 'the NGO's Health Centers, Educational Centers, and their Central Community Kitchen.'

Feel the adrenaline, feel the excitement, and feel the impact of your participation. For more information and to register, call 81 905 940.

Don’t miss this chance to play, win, and change lives at the "Padel for a Cause" Tournament on July 20th and 21st.

Sports News

Cause"...

ready

unforgettable

experience!

LBCI Next
Messi breaks record for most Copa America appearances
Inter Miami will be my last club, Messi states
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-20

Russia's Putin in Vietnam calls for strengthening "strategic partnership"

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

MP Bassil: Whoever is waiting for a settlement, it is an "irrational" and uncalculated wait

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Mikati in Jordan to participate in the "Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza" conference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-08

"Devastation in Gaza: The Impact of Israel's Surprise Raid on Nuseirat Camp"

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
01:22

Messi breaks record for most Copa America appearances

LBCI
Sports News
2024-06-12

Inter Miami will be my last club, Messi states

LBCI
Sports News
2024-06-12

Thiago Motta anointed as new coach of Juventus - club

LBCI
Sports News
2024-06-12

Basketball legend Jerry West, inspiration for NBA logo, dead at 86

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-18

Israel informs US envoy operations in Rafah nearly concluded: Israeli Channel 12

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-07

Israel launches strikes on eastern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:13

Blinken urges de-escalation in Lebanon, enhanced aid for Gaza in talks with Israeli officials: US Department of State

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-20

Global refugee crisis hits historic high in 2023: Lebanon and countries beyond struggle amid conflicts and climate change

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:24

Iran: Hezbollah is capable of defending itself against Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
12:33

Israeli Foreign Minister: We will not allow Hezbollah to continue attacking us, we will soon take the necessary decisions

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:13

Blinken urges de-escalation in Lebanon, enhanced aid for Gaza in talks with Israeli officials: US Department of State

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:10

MP Salim el-Sayegh calls on friendly nations to protect remaining Lebanon, highlights Lebanese loss of decision-making power

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Land reclamation in Damour: Lebanese Army reclaims land from Palestinian faction

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

MP George Okais to LBCI: March 8 Alliance hinders presidential election sessions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:56

Israel summons Armenia envoy over Palestine recognition

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:40

Israel 'pause' in Gaza had no impact on aid supplies: WHO

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More