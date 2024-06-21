"Padel for a Cause"... Get ready for an unforgettable experience!

This summer, get ready for an unforgettable experience! It's the "Padel for a Cause" Tournament, brought to you by Kelna Ayleh in partnership with Courts LB and LBCI!



On July 20th and 21st, join us at Courts LB in Baouchriyeh for two days of thrilling competition, where over 100 passionate padel players will battle it out for amazing prizes!



First prize? Two brand-new Vespas! Second prize? Each player on the winning team gets a package including 2 flight tickets and 3 nights at a 5-star hotel all inclusive with breakfast, lunch and dinner! And the best part? Every swing, every shot, and every cheer will help support 'the NGO's Health Centers, Educational Centers, and their Central Community Kitchen.'



Feel the adrenaline, feel the excitement, and feel the impact of your participation. For more information and to register, call 81 905 940.



Don’t miss this chance to play, win, and change lives at the "Padel for a Cause" Tournament on July 20th and 21st.