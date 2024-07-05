News
Turkey's Merih Demiral banned after controversial Euros salute
Sports News
2024-07-05
Turkey's Merih Demiral banned after controversial Euros salute
Turkey defender Merih Demiral will miss his team's Euro 2024 quarter-final clash with the Netherlands after UEFA suspended him for two games on Friday for making an alleged ultra-nationalist salute.
Demiral scored a brace in the 2-1 last 16 win over Austria on Tuesday and during celebrations for his second goal made a gesture associated with Turkish right-wing extremist group Grey Wolves.
UEFA said in a statement Demiral was banned "for violating the basic rules of decent conduct, for using sports events for manifestations of a non-sporting nature and for bringing the sport of football into disrepute".
AFP
Sports News
Turkey
Merih Demiral
Euro 2024
Netherlands
UEFA
