Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with Morgan Ortagus, the U.S. Deputy Envoy to the Middle East, at Baabda Palace on Saturday.



However, Ortagus departed without making any public statements.



Ortagus arrived in Beirut on Friday as part of a broader regional tour. The details and outcomes of her discussions with Aoun remain undisclosed.

She then headed to the Grand Serail to meet Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.