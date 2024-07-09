News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lamine Yamal, 16, becomes youngest European Championship goalscorer
Sports News
2024-07-09 | 15:34
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lamine Yamal, 16, becomes youngest European Championship goalscorer
Spain's Lamine Yamal became the youngest goalscorer in European Championship history at the age of 16 years and 362 days in Tuesday's semi-final against France in Munich.
The Barcelona winger curled in a sensational shot from 25 metres to break the previous record for youngest scorer set by Switzerland's Johan Vonlanthen, who was 18 years and 141 days old when he scored at Euro 2004.
AFP
Sports News
Spain
Lamine Yamal
European Championship
France
Final Score: Bahamas 89 - 72 Lebanon. Despite a strong effort, Lebanon's journey in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament comes to an end
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:07
France's Bruni-Sarkozy charged over 2007 election funding scandal: AFP
World News
15:07
France's Bruni-Sarkozy charged over 2007 election funding scandal: AFP
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Unclear Political Landscape in France: Macron's Potential Alliances and Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Unclear Political Landscape in France: Macron's Potential Alliances and Challenges
0
World News
2024-07-08
Biden states Democrats will reject 'extremism' like in France
World News
2024-07-08
Biden states Democrats will reject 'extremism' like in France
0
World News
2024-07-07
Far-right seeks to gain power in France's parliamentary election
World News
2024-07-07
Far-right seeks to gain power in France's parliamentary election
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2024-07-06
Final Score: Bahamas 89 - 72 Lebanon. Despite a strong effort, Lebanon's journey in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament comes to an end
Sports News
2024-07-06
Final Score: Bahamas 89 - 72 Lebanon. Despite a strong effort, Lebanon's journey in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament comes to an end
0
Sports News
2024-07-06
Q3: Bahamas 63 - 54 Lebanon. Bahamas leads, but Lebanon has narrowed the difference in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament semi-finals! Watch the game on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv
Sports News
2024-07-06
Q3: Bahamas 63 - 54 Lebanon. Bahamas leads, but Lebanon has narrowed the difference in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament semi-finals! Watch the game on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv
0
Sports News
2024-07-06
Russian wrestlers refuse Olympics invitation
Sports News
2024-07-06
Russian wrestlers refuse Olympics invitation
0
Sports News
2024-07-05
Experience the Beirut Euro Fest with LBCI: Live football, daily guests, and epic giveaways!
Sports News
2024-07-05
Experience the Beirut Euro Fest with LBCI: Live football, daily guests, and epic giveaways!
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-05-30
US intends to boycott memorial ceremony to be held at UN for Iranian President
World News
2024-05-30
US intends to boycott memorial ceremony to be held at UN for Iranian President
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-06
UN calls for immediate de-escalation along Blue Line to avoid full-scale war: Statement
Lebanon News
2024-07-06
UN calls for immediate de-escalation along Blue Line to avoid full-scale war: Statement
0
World News
2024-05-04
Debris from drones injures three in Kharkiv
World News
2024-05-04
Debris from drones injures three in Kharkiv
0
World News
2024-06-28
Global watchdog adds Monaco to money laundering 'grey list'
World News
2024-06-28
Global watchdog adds Monaco to money laundering 'grey list'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:05
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
08:05
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli strike kills former Nasrallah bodyguard and Hezbollah member, Al-Hajj Abou Al-Fadl Qarnabsh
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli strike kills former Nasrallah bodyguard and Hezbollah member, Al-Hajj Abou Al-Fadl Qarnabsh
2
Lebanon News
08:05
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
08:05
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
3
Lebanon News
08:14
Israeli strike on Hezbollah vehicle kills two in Syria: Monitor reports
Lebanon News
08:14
Israeli strike on Hezbollah vehicle kills two in Syria: Monitor reports
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Debt dispute with Iraq: Lebanon faces electricity shortage
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Debt dispute with Iraq: Lebanon faces electricity shortage
5
Lebanon News
13:30
Lebanon announces public closure on account of Ashura
Lebanon News
13:30
Lebanon announces public closure on account of Ashura
6
Lebanon News
06:30
Opposition MPs suggest two pathways to resolve presidential deadlock
Lebanon News
06:30
Opposition MPs suggest two pathways to resolve presidential deadlock
7
Lebanon News
14:57
Israel says Lebanon rockets killed two in Golan Heights
Lebanon News
14:57
Israel says Lebanon rockets killed two in Golan Heights
8
Lebanon Economy
02:13
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:13
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More