Lamine Yamal, 16, becomes youngest European Championship goalscorer

Sports News
2024-07-09 | 15:34
High views
0min
Spain's Lamine Yamal became the youngest goalscorer in European Championship history at the age of 16 years and 362 days in Tuesday's semi-final against France in Munich.

The Barcelona winger curled in a sensational shot from 25 metres to break the previous record for youngest scorer set by Switzerland's Johan Vonlanthen, who was 18 years and 141 days old when he scored at Euro 2004.

AFP
 

Sports News

Spain

Lamine Yamal

European Championship

France

