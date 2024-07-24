Gauff to be woman flag-bearer for US at Olympic opening ceremony

2024-07-24 | 07:33
Gauff to be woman flag-bearer for US at Olympic opening ceremony

Tennis star Coco Gauff will be the woman flag-bearer for the United States at the opening ceremony of the Paris Games, US Olympic chiefs said on Wednesday.

Gauff, the reigning US Open champion, will join NBA superstar LeBron James as the US flag-bearers for Friday's ceremony along the Seine river, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee said.

