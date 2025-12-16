PSG ordered to pay 60 million euros to Kylian Mbappe in wage dispute

Reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain were ordered Tuesday by a Paris court to pay their former star Kylian Mbappe around 60 million euros ($70.6 million) in a dispute over unpaid wages and bonuses.



France captain Mbappe left PSG in June 2024 to join Real Madrid. He had been claiming over 260 million euros altogether from his former club, while PSG had demanded Mbappe pay them 440 million euros.





AFP