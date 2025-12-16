News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
10
o
South
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
10
o
South
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
PSG ordered to pay 60 million euros to Kylian Mbappe in wage dispute
Sports News
16-12-2025 | 08:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
PSG ordered to pay 60 million euros to Kylian Mbappe in wage dispute
Reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain were ordered Tuesday by a Paris court to pay their former star Kylian Mbappe around 60 million euros ($70.6 million) in a dispute over unpaid wages and bonuses.
France captain Mbappe left PSG in June 2024 to join Real Madrid. He had been claiming over 260 million euros altogether from his former club, while PSG had demanded Mbappe pay them 440 million euros.
AFP
Sports News
PSG
Millions
Euros
Kylian Mbappe
Wage
Dispute
Catch Lebanon’s first World Cup qualifier vs. Qatar live on LB2!
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2025-11-20
Spain court orders Meta to pay media 479 million euros for 'unfair competition'
Variety and Tech
2025-11-20
Spain court orders Meta to pay media 479 million euros for 'unfair competition'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-22
Dispute over 4.75 million euros: EDL turns to judiciary after MEP maintenance controversy
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-22
Dispute over 4.75 million euros: EDL turns to judiciary after MEP maintenance controversy
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-10
Merz says Germany to give 29 million euros in Gaza humanitarian aid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-10
Merz says Germany to give 29 million euros in Gaza humanitarian aid
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-10
From promise to action: EU disburses €55 million to support Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-10
From promise to action: EU disburses €55 million to support Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2025-11-27
Catch Lebanon’s first World Cup qualifier vs. Qatar live on LB2!
Sports News
2025-11-27
Catch Lebanon’s first World Cup qualifier vs. Qatar live on LB2!
0
Sports News
2025-11-25
FIFA President Gianni Infantino tells LBCI: Proud to receive Lebanese citizenship and support a new stadium for the national team
Sports News
2025-11-25
FIFA President Gianni Infantino tells LBCI: Proud to receive Lebanese citizenship and support a new stadium for the national team
0
Sports News
2025-10-15
FIFA hopes 2026 World Cup cities will be 'ready' to host games
Sports News
2025-10-15
FIFA hopes 2026 World Cup cities will be 'ready' to host games
0
Sports News
2025-10-15
President Aoun congratulates Lebanon’s women’s mini-football team on world bronze medal
Sports News
2025-10-15
President Aoun congratulates Lebanon’s women’s mini-football team on world bronze medal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:05
President Aoun reviews army operations in south Lebanon ahead of Paris meeting
Lebanon News
04:05
President Aoun reviews army operations in south Lebanon ahead of Paris meeting
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-13
Yanouh operation raises tensions in Lebanon’s south, draws Israeli warning and army action
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-13
Yanouh operation raises tensions in Lebanon’s south, draws Israeli warning and army action
0
Lebanon News
02:41
In video, LBCI captures snowstorm sweeping Aaqoura highlands: weather update
Lebanon News
02:41
In video, LBCI captures snowstorm sweeping Aaqoura highlands: weather update
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-06
Cabinet divided over “Rissalat” association as Salam proposes suspension pending investigation: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-06
Cabinet divided over “Rissalat” association as Salam proposes suspension pending investigation: Sources to LBCI
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:56
Israeli force enters south Lebanon border town, plants booby-trapped crates
Lebanon News
06:56
Israeli force enters south Lebanon border town, plants booby-trapped crates
2
Lebanon News
02:41
In video, LBCI captures snowstorm sweeping Aaqoura highlands: weather update
Lebanon News
02:41
In video, LBCI captures snowstorm sweeping Aaqoura highlands: weather update
3
Lebanon News
13:26
US State Department backs potential $34.5 million military vehicle sale to Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:26
US State Department backs potential $34.5 million military vehicle sale to Lebanon
4
World News
03:02
Russia says has control of key Ukrainian city of Kupiansk
World News
03:02
Russia says has control of key Ukrainian city of Kupiansk
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Military maneuvers and reports: Israel criticizes Lebanese Army demonstration
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Military maneuvers and reports: Israel criticizes Lebanese Army demonstration
6
Lebanon News
09:55
Israel targets truck in Sebline in Chouf district—Video
Lebanon News
09:55
Israel targets truck in Sebline in Chouf district—Video
7
Lebanon News
09:15
Israel strikes vehicle between Markaba and Odaisseh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:15
Israel strikes vehicle between Markaba and Odaisseh in South Lebanon
8
Lebanon Economy
02:27
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
02:27
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More