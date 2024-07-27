Boxing-Samoa coach dies during Paris Games

2024-07-27 | 12:09
Boxing-Samoa coach dies during Paris Games
2min
Boxing-Samoa coach dies during Paris Games

Samoa's boxing coach Lionel Elika Fatupaito has died during the Paris Olympics, the International Boxing Association said on Saturday.

According to reports in Samoan media, he died on Friday while at the Olympic Village.

"We at the IBA extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lionel Elika Fatupaito, the national boxing coach of Samoa, who tragically passed away during Paris 2024," the IBA said in a statement.

"Lionel's dedication and passion for the sport have left an indelible mark on the boxing community. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations. Our thoughts and prayers are with Team Samoa and all those affected by this profound loss."

Heavyweight Ato Plodzicki-Faoagali is the only Samoan boxer competing at the Paris Olympics. The two-times Pacific Games champion will face Belgium's Victor Schelstraete on Sunday.

The Olympic boxing competition takes place at the North Paris Arena and Roland Garros from July 27 to Aug. 10.


Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-27

International condemnation: Rafah massacre prompts EU and Arab Ministers to recognize Palestine in Brussels

LBCI
World News
2024-07-22

France to give 24-hour protection to Israeli Olympics team amid Gaza tensions

LBCI
World News
2024-07-26

Obama endorses Kamala Harris for US president

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:43

Axios: Israel presented its modified proposal regarding ceasefire and prisoner deal

