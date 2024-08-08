Lebanese taekwondo athlete Laetitia Aoun has made a historic achievement as she qualified for the semifinals of the Olympic Games, which are held in Paris, after beating Miljana Reljikj from North Macedonia.



The Lebanese athlete needs just one more win to secure a medal, as she will compete in the semifinals against Iran’s Nahid Kiyanichandeh at 5:37 PM Beirut time on Thursday.



If she wins, it will be the first win for Lebanon since 1980.