Algerian boxer Imane Khelif wins gold amid gender dispute

Imane Khelif won the gold medal in the women's welterweight boxing in front of a roaring crowd that rallied round the Algerian who has been at the center of a gender eligibility dispute.



"I am a woman like any woman. I was born a woman and I have lived as a woman but there are enemies to success and they can't digest my success," Khelif, 25, told a press conference. And Algerians celebrated.





Reuters