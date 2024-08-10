Algerian boxer Imane Khelif wins gold amid gender dispute

2024-08-10 | 05:51
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif wins gold amid gender dispute
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif wins gold amid gender dispute

Imane Khelif won the gold medal in the women's welterweight boxing in front of a roaring crowd that rallied round the Algerian who has been at the center of a gender eligibility dispute.

"I am a woman like any woman. I was born a woman and I have lived as a woman but there are enemies to success and they can't digest my success," Khelif, 25, told a press conference. And Algerians celebrated.


