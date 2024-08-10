News
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif wins gold amid gender dispute
Sports News
2024-08-10 | 05:51
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif wins gold amid gender dispute
Imane Khelif won the gold medal in the women's welterweight boxing in front of a roaring crowd that rallied round the Algerian who has been at the center of a gender eligibility dispute.
"I am a woman like any woman. I was born a woman and I have lived as a woman but there are enemies to success and they can't digest my success," Khelif, 25, told a press conference. And Algerians celebrated.
Reuters
Sports News
Algeria
Boxer
Imane Khelif
Gold
Medal
Gender
Dispute
Lebanese taekwondo athlete Laetitia Aoun finishes fourth in Paris 2024 Olympics
Previous
