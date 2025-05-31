IAEA report says Iran had secret activities with undeclared nuclear material

Iran previously carried out secret nuclear activities with material not declared to the U.N. nuclear watchdog at three locations that have long been under investigation, the watchdog said in a wide-ranging, confidential report to member states seen by Reuters.



The International Atomic Energy Agency has concluded that "these three locations, and other possible related locations, were part of an undeclared structured nuclear program carried out by Iran until the early 2000s and that some activities used undeclared nuclear material", the "comprehensive" report requested by the IAEA's Board of Governors in November said.





Reuters