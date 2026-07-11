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Eiffel Tower to close early as heatwave hits France: Operator
World News
11-07-2026 | 07:47
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Eiffel Tower to close early as heatwave hits France: Operator
The operator of the Eiffel Tower said the latticed-steel Paris monument would "exceptionally close" early over the weekend at 4 pm (1400 GMT), as France was gripped by a third heatwave since May.
"Due to the high temperatures forecast, the Eiffel Tower will be adjusting its operations" on Saturday and Sunday, the operator's website said, as the French capital was under the weather service's highest alert level.
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