Messi retires from international football as Argentina defeat Benin

Lionel Messi retired from international football on Tuesday, scoring a goal and providing two assists as Argentina defeated Benin 3-0 in a friendly international.



The 39-year-old widely regarded as the greatest player in football history had announced his decision to retire in August following Argentina's World Cup defeat to Spain.



Messi's 71st minute penalty was his record-extending 126th international goal in his 208th appearance for Argentina.



AFP