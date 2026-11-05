Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane has extended his contract at Bayern Munich for two seasons until 2029, the German champions announced in a statement on Thursday.



The 33-year-old English striker, who won the Ballon d'Or for the first time last week, joined Bayern in 2023 and has won two Bundesliga titles and a German Cup, scoring 156 goals in 161 matches.



"I feel right at home with Bayern," Kane said in a statement.



"I was keen to stay."



AFP



