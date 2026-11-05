Ballon d'Or winner Kane extends contract with Bayern Munich

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Ballon d'Or winner Kane extends contract with Bayern Munich

Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane has extended his contract at Bayern Munich for two seasons until 2029, the German champions announced in a statement on Thursday.

The 33-year-old English striker, who won the Ballon d'Or for the first time last week, joined Bayern in 2023 and has won two Bundesliga titles and a German Cup, scoring 156 goals in 161 matches.

"I feel right at home with Bayern," Kane said in a statement.

"I was keen to stay."

AFP

Sports News

Ballon d'Or

Harry Kane

Bayern Munich

Germany

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