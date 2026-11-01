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Chinese state TV fails to air Real Madrid match after Mbappe row
01-11-2026 | 11:01
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Chinese state TV fails to air Real Madrid match after Mbappe row
Chinese state broadcaster CCTV did not broadcast a Real Madrid La Liga match on Sunday after star forward Kylian Mbappe caused a furore in China with remarks he made about former leader Mao Zedong.
The match between Real Madrid and Racing Santander began at 1515 GMT but was not broadcast on either of CCTV's two sports channels, AFP reporters saw.
None of the other matches from the 11th round of La Liga have been broadcast live on public television so far.
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