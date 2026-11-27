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Turkey summons Georgian envoy after football clashes: Ministry source
World News
27-11-2026 | 09:44
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Turkey summons Georgian envoy after football clashes: Ministry source
Turkey on Friday summoned Georgia's ambassador, a day after violent clashes during a UEFA Europa League match between Besiktas and Israeli side Hapoel Beer-Sheva, a foreign ministry source said.
"We conveyed our reaction to the serious incidents that occurred during Besiktas' UEFA Europa League match in Batumi and shared various pieces of evidence," the source said, adding that Turkey had demanded a "thorough investigation" into all aspects of the incident.
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