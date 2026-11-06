Paraguay Senate begins president's impeachment trial

World News
06-11-2026 | 11:31
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Paraguay Senate begins president&#39;s impeachment trial
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Paraguay Senate begins president's impeachment trial

The impeachment trial of Paraguay's President Santiago Pena began Friday in the Senate, three days after the implosion of a major bank to which he had links.

The lightning-fast hearing comes a day after the right-wing Pena tendered his resignation over the collapse of Ueno bank, in which nearly half of all Paraguayans have deposits.

AFP

World News

Paraguay

Santiago Pena

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