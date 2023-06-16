News
Crypto exchange Binance faces legal probe in France: prosecutors
2023-06-16 | 13:22
French prosecutors said on Friday that they had opened an investigation into Binance, adding to the legal woes of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange.
The probe, led by the Paris prosecutor's office, will look into allegations the French arm of Binance traded illegally in digital assets as well as a separate charge of "aggravated money laundering," a statement said.
AFP
