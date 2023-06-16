Crypto exchange Binance faces legal probe in France: prosecutors

Variety and Tech
2023-06-16 | 13:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Crypto exchange Binance faces legal probe in France: prosecutors
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Crypto exchange Binance faces legal probe in France: prosecutors

French prosecutors said on Friday that they had opened an investigation into Binance, adding to the legal woes of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange.

The probe, led by the Paris prosecutor's office, will look into allegations the French arm of Binance traded illegally in digital assets as well as a separate charge of "aggravated money laundering," a statement said.

 
AFP
 

Variety and Tech

Crypto

Exchange

Binance

Face

Legal

Probe

France

LBCI Next
UK approves Amazon buy of robotic vacuum maker iRobot
Final launch of Europe's Ariane 5 rocket postponed
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-09

Crypto exchange Binance suspends US deposits after govt suit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-24

Central Bank Governor's legal team takes action in France to retrieve Interpol Red Notice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-17

Lebanese municipal elections postponement faces legal challenges and constitutional concerns

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-06

Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
14:24

Basel defies forecast of art market slowdown

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:51

Hungarian govt, media train sights on Soros son

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:23

French officials squabble over revolutionary manifesto

LBCI
World News
08:58

Denmark hopes to start training Ukraine pilots by summer's end

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

Bin Salman-Macron Summit to Support Lebanese in Electing Future, Youthful Political Leaders, Diplomatic Sources Confirm

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-03

Exploring e-banking in Lebanon: Investor requests and ABL’s response

LBCI
World News
2023-06-12

New Zealand PM announces China trade visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:15

Ex-president Michel Aoun warns of damaging consequences of refugee integration, demands respect for Lebanon's sovereignty

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

Bin Salman-Macron Summit to Support Lebanese in Electing Future, Youthful Political Leaders, Diplomatic Sources Confirm

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:03

Swimming in Lebanon: 22 locations granted 'green light,' 6 with 'yellow flags'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Lebanese Foreign Ministry Officially Notified of UAE Lifting Visa Ban for Lebanese Citizens

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:35

Macron and Saudi Crown Prince discuss new presidency vision for Lebanon amid regional challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:09

Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:32

Lebanon in Brussels: We will not repeat the experience of Palestinian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:15

Ex-president Michel Aoun warns of damaging consequences of refugee integration, demands respect for Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:58

Opposition MPs challenge government and Central Bank decisions on withdrawals and electronic transfers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More