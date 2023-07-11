Outverse wants to build a full-stack community platform for software companies

2023-07-11 | 08:19
Outverse wants to build a full-stack community platform for software companies
Outverse wants to build a full-stack community platform for software companies

A 'centralized knowledge ecosystem' for SaaS firms, is the general idea
 
Building and harnessing online communities has been a major driving force behind some of the world’s largest platforms, from Stripe and Slack to Figma and Notion.

At the heart of the community-building ethos lies a strategy known as product-led growth (PLG), where companies rely on the product itself for selling and onboarding new users as opposed to traditional marketing-led and sales-led approaches. But managing these disparate communities has perennial challenges, with companies needing to gather feedback, support users, encourage upgrades, share knowledge, and generally figure out what’s going on across their user base.
 
Read the full story at:

