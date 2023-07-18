News
VanMoof, the e-bike startup, officially declared bankrupt in The Netherlands
Variety and Tech
2023-07-18 | 11:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
VanMoof, the e-bike startup, officially declared bankrupt in The Netherlands
Another grim stage for VanMoof, the e-bike startup backed by venture capitalists to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars. After making a last-hour effort to stave off bankruptcy last week, the court of Amsterdam has taken the step of officially declaring bankruptcy for the company’s Dutch legal entities, VanMoof Global Holding B.V., VanMoof B.V. and VanMoof Global Support B.V.. The court has now appointed two trustees to explore an asset sale to a third party to keep VanMoof running.
Legal entities outside of The Netherlands are part of the group, but they not involved in these proceedings. It’s unclear what that means for operations in, for example, the United States, but stores there have been closed globally since last week.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/07/18/vanmoof-goes-vanpoof-bankruptcy/
Variety and Tech
VanMoof
e-bike
Startup
Officially
Declared
Bankrupt
Netherlands
