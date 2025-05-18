Zelensky meets US Vice President Vance, says source in Ukrainian delegation

World News
18-05-2025 | 10:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Zelensky meets US Vice President Vance, says source in Ukrainian delegation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Zelensky meets US Vice President Vance, says source in Ukrainian delegation

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky met U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of Pope Leo's inauguration on Sunday, a source in the Ukrainian delegation told Reuters.

It was the first meeting between Zelensky and Vance since they clashed during talks at the White House in February over the future of the war in Ukraine.

Reuters

World News

Ukraine

United States

Vice President

Delegation

LBCI Next
Pope Leo XIV makes first tour of St Peter's Square in popemobile
Trump says will speak with Putin by phone Monday on Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-04-26

Zelensky meets with Trump in Rome: Ukrainian spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-22

President Aoun meets US congressional delegation; Ronny Jackson emphasizes commitment to Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2025-03-25

Ukraine, US holding fresh talks in Riyadh: Ukrainian source

LBCI
World News
2025-03-24

Ukrainian Defense Minister arrives in Riyadh for talks with US delegation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:25

Bomb kills one near California fertility clinic; FBI calls it 'terrorism'

LBCI
World News
05:17

Pope condemns economic system that exploits nature, the poor

LBCI
World News
05:17

Mexican Navy training ship hits New York's Brooklyn Bridge

LBCI
World News
05:11

Putin says wants to 'eliminate' causes of Ukraine conflict

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:31

Zelensky meets US Vice President Vance, says source in Ukrainian delegation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

UNIFIL's future at risk: US-Israeli pressure mounts for downsizing or complete withdrawal from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

‘Beirut Madinati 2025’ denies fake withdrawal rumors, urges voters to fight misinformation at the polls

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-13

Who is the new Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

UNIFIL's future at risk: US-Israeli pressure mounts for downsizing or complete withdrawal from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Lebanon's Presidency rejects ‘misleading’ Israeli portrayal of President Aoun’s Vatican encounter with Sheikh Muwafaq Tarif — statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48

President Joseph Aoun arrives in Rome to represent Lebanon at inaugural mass for Pope Leo

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

War deepens: Israel launches major military operation in Gaza after negotiations collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

Lebanon's president and first lady attend Pope Leo XIV's inaugural mass at the Vatican

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42

Violence at Bekaa's Saadnayel polling center prompts LADE to withdraw observers

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Israeli warplanes fly at low altitude over Bekaa Valley amid municipal vote

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:51

Development and Loyalty list wins uncontested in multiple southern towns ahead of elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More