News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Alakat Khassa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sex abuse scandal rocks McDonald's chain in Britain
Variety and Tech
2023-07-19 | 05:47
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Sex abuse scandal rocks McDonald's chain in Britain
More than a hundred employees at McDonald's restaurants in the UK have reported assaults, sexual harassment, and racial discrimination within the American chain, according to the BBC on Tuesday, in the latest episode of scandals shaking the country.
The BBC wrote on its website, based on gathered testimonies, that "employees, some as young as 17, experienced unwanted touching and faced harassment on an almost daily basis."
The UK Equality and Human Rights Commission stated on Tuesday that it was "concerned to hear these new allegations of sexual and racial harassment," noting that it has set up a "hotline for reporting harassment incidents at McDonald's."
The fast-food giant previously faced allegations four years ago when the Bakers, Food, and Allied Workers' Union claimed that over a thousand employees said they experienced sexual harassment and mistreatment at their workplace.
The commission added that McDonald's has made legally binding commitments that it will be scrutinizing, including reporting on its zero-tolerance policy towards sexual harassment and conducting anonymous surveys for employees on workplace safety.
A spokesperson for the UK government stated that what was revealed by the BBC is "extremely concerning" and urged McDonald's to take the allegations "very seriously."
Former employee Shelby, who was only 16 when she started working at McDonald's last year, told the BBC that she repeatedly faced inappropriate and unwanted touching from older male employees in the kitchen.
She reported the incidents to management, but no action was taken, and she ended up leaving the job. In her resignation letter, she described the work environment as "toxic." Shelby asked in an interview with the BBC, "Why should we go to work and be scared?"
Attempts to reach McDonald's or the Bakers, Food, and Allied Workers' Union for comment by Agence France-Presse were unsuccessful.
The fast-food chain employs 177,000 workers in the UK, the majority of whom are young people, including teenagers.
Two years ago, a group of current and former McDonald's employees condemned the "systematic" gender discrimination within the brand in France, with dozens of testimonies about sexual harassment and a "toxic" company culture.
The former global CEO, Steve Easterbrook, was dismissed at the end of 2019 due to an intimate relationship with an employee, in violation of the company's internal rules.
In 2020, following allegations from another employee, McDonald's concluded that its former CEO concealed relationships with several employees and made false statements about the true nature of the disclosed relationship.
AFP
Variety and Tech
McDonalds
Sex
Abuse
Scandal
Rocks
Britain
Chain
Fast Food
UK
Next
Samsung teases latest foldables ahead of Unpacked
Meta releases Llama 2, a more ‘helpful’ set of text-generating models
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-28
US actor Kevin Spacey due in UK court for sex offences trial
Variety and Tech
2023-06-28
US actor Kevin Spacey due in UK court for sex offences trial
0
World News
2023-06-28
Bolivia investigates 35 Catholic Church members over sex abuse
World News
2023-06-28
Bolivia investigates 35 Catholic Church members over sex abuse
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-09
Instagram 'most important platform' for child sex abuse networks
Variety and Tech
2023-06-09
Instagram 'most important platform' for child sex abuse networks
0
World News
2023-06-09
UK hedge fund defends itself from sexual assault claims
World News
2023-06-09
UK hedge fund defends itself from sexual assault claims
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
05:55
Samsung teases latest foldables ahead of Unpacked
Variety and Tech
05:55
Samsung teases latest foldables ahead of Unpacked
0
Variety and Tech
05:15
Meta releases Llama 2, a more ‘helpful’ set of text-generating models
Variety and Tech
05:15
Meta releases Llama 2, a more ‘helpful’ set of text-generating models
0
Variety and Tech
03:54
Fossilized discovery in China of a mammal attacking a dinosaur
Variety and Tech
03:54
Fossilized discovery in China of a mammal attacking a dinosaur
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-18
Smartphone shipments continue to decline as secondhand and premium markets thrives
Variety and Tech
2023-07-18
Smartphone shipments continue to decline as secondhand and premium markets thrives
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-01
Qatar's North Field: Unveiling the world's largest natural gas reserves
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-01
Qatar's North Field: Unveiling the world's largest natural gas reserves
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-20
Celebrities to urge climate action at Hollywood gathering
Variety and Tech
2023-06-20
Celebrities to urge climate action at Hollywood gathering
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-19
Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify
Press Highlights
2023-05-19
Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-09
Finance Ministry announces delay in salary and compensation payments ahead of Eid al-Adha
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-09
Finance Ministry announces delay in salary and compensation payments ahead of Eid al-Adha
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
23:42
Dima Sadek case: Stop the abuse of freedom of opinion
Lebanon News
23:42
Dima Sadek case: Stop the abuse of freedom of opinion
2
News Bulletin Reports
07:49
Navigating the Dollar landscape: Lebanon's reserves and the new platform ahead
News Bulletin Reports
07:49
Navigating the Dollar landscape: Lebanon's reserves and the new platform ahead
3
Lebanon News
04:50
TotalEnergies and Lebanese authorities collaborate for oil and gas exploration in Block 9
Lebanon News
04:50
TotalEnergies and Lebanese authorities collaborate for oil and gas exploration in Block 9
4
Press Highlights
03:10
Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis
Press Highlights
03:10
Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis
5
World News
03:27
Russia continues bombing Ukraine's Odessa region for the second night in a row
World News
03:27
Russia continues bombing Ukraine's Odessa region for the second night in a row
6
Press Highlights
02:53
Lebanon's Central Bank deputies: A closer look at their actions and motivations
Press Highlights
02:53
Lebanon's Central Bank deputies: A closer look at their actions and motivations
7
Lebanon News
08:41
Geagea calls for swift action on presidential crisis in Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:41
Geagea calls for swift action on presidential crisis in Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
07:35
Refugee data dispute: Syrian refugee crisis sparks dialogue with the EU
News Bulletin Reports
07:35
Refugee data dispute: Syrian refugee crisis sparks dialogue with the EU
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More