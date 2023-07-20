YouTube Premium individual plan now costs $2 more in the US

Just like many other streaming services, YouTube has increased the prices of its Premium plan for individuals in the US from $11.99 per month to $13.99 per month.



The price hike follows last year’s price bump in family plans in many countries. In the US the family plan tariff went from $17.99 per month to $22.99 per month.



The individual plan change, first spotted by 9to5Google, is live on the YouTube Premium page. However, the company hasn’t made any official announcement regarding existing subscribers, who are paying a lower price.

