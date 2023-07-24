Spotify confirms price hike as premium plan rises to $10.99/month in the US

2023-07-24
Spotify confirms price hike as premium plan rises to $10.99/month in the US
Spotify confirms price hike as premium plan rises to $10.99/month in the US

Spotify has announced that it’s raising its premium plan prices, confirming reports that first started to surface over the weekend.

The music-streaming giant, which claims some 500 million users globally 40% of which are premium subscribers, revealed that its main premium ad-free subscription plan will be increasing from $9.99 per month to $10.99 in the US, while its Duo plan is rising by $2 to $14.99. The family plan, meanwhile, is increasing by $1 to $16.99 and the student plan is also going up by dollar to $5.99 each month.

The subscription hike isn’t limited to the US market, with Spotify confirming that it will be increasing its prices in dozens of markets, including the European Union (EU), the U.K., and chunks of South and Central America, Asia, and Oceania.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Read the full story at:
 
 
 
 

