Spotify integrates with Patreon to stream subscriber-only content

Variety and Tech
2023-08-09
High views
Spotify integrates with Patreon to stream subscriber-only content
1min
Spotify integrates with Patreon to stream subscriber-only content

Spotify and Patreon partnered to launch an integration that lets fans listen to subscriber-only Patreon audio directly from their Spotify account. This tool is especially useful for podcasters on Patreon, who often incentivize fans to join their paid membership programs by offering exclusive bonus content.

As it stands, podcast fans generally listen to paywalled content either on the Patreon app itself, or more often through RSS, an automatically updated feed of content. Much to the chagrin of podcast devotees, Spotify is the only major podcasting app that does not allow users to manually add RSS feeds to their library (RSS is a very simple bit of tech that isn’t beholden to one specific platform, which is perhaps why Spotify is averse to it — it’s not proprietary). So, while this feature is incredibly convenient for Patreon subscribers who use Spotify, it’s a pretty basic existing feature on most other podcatchers.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
