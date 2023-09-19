Elon Musk says X will charge users ‘a small monthly payment’ to use its service

2023-09-19 | 05:26
Elon Musk says X will charge users ‘a small monthly payment’ to use its service

X owner Elon Musk today floated the idea that the social network formerly known as Twitter may no longer be a free site. 

In a live-streamed conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, Musk said the company was “moving to a small monthly payment” for the use of the X system. He suggested that such a change would be necessary to deal with the problem of bots on the platform.

Musk didn’t say what the new subscription payment would cost, but described it as a “small amount of money.”

Read more on: https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/18/elon-musk-says-x-will-charge-users-a-small-monthly-payment-to-use-its-service/
 

