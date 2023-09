X owner Elon Musk today floated the idea that the social network formerly known as Twitter may no longer be a free site.In a live-streamed conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, Musk said the company was “moving to a small monthly payment” for the use of the X system. He suggested that such a change would be necessary to deal with the problem of bots on the platform.Musk didn’t say what the new subscription payment would cost, but described it as a “small amount of money.”Read more on: https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/18/elon-musk-says-x-will-charge-users-a-small-monthly-payment-to-use-its-service/