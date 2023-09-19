One of the FBI’s most wanted hackers is trolling the US government

One of the FBI’s most wanted hackers is trolling the US government
One of the FBI’s most wanted hackers is trolling the US government

Earlier this year, the US government indicted Russian hacker Mikhail Matveev, also known by his online monikers “Wazawaka” and “Boriselcin,” accusing him of being “a prolific ransomware affiliate” who carried out “significant attacks” against companies and critical infrastructure in the US and elsewhere.

The feds also accused him of being a “central figure” in the development and deployment of the notorious ransomware variants like Hive, LockBit, and Babuk. Matveev is such a prominent cybercriminal that the FBI designated him as one of its most wanted hackers. Matveev, who the FBI believes he remains in Russia, is unlikely to face extradition to the United States.

https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/18/fbi-most-wanted-hacker-trolling-the-u-s-government/
 

