Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd shares how AI will ‘supercharge’ love and relationships

Variety and Tech
2023-09-28 | 14:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd shares how AI will ‘supercharge’ love and relationships
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd shares how AI will ‘supercharge’ love and relationships

Bumble, Inc. CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd believes the power of AI technology will lead to a better online dating experience for her apps’ users. 

Speaking at the Code Conference on Wednesday, the Bumble and Badoo exec shared how her company uses AI technology to improve matching and other aspects of the business. 

While she noted Bumble would not venture into more “sci-fi” areas like using AI to make virtual girlfriends or boyfriends — something other apps like Replika have done — she does see a future where AI could help play the role of digital matchmaker.

Read more on: https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/28/bumble-ceo-whitney-wolfe-herd-shares-how-ai-will-supercharge-love-and-relationships/
 

Variety and Tech

Bumble

CEO

Share

AI

Supercharge

Love

Relationships

LBCI Next
Watch: The Mayyas returns to AGT stage, stuns audience with a breathtaking performance filled with Lebanese symbolism
Lebanon's tourism sector: Booming revenues and job opportunities
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-28

X will be profitable in 2024, CEO claims in tense interview

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-22

Top CEOs in Britain earn 118 times more than workers

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-11

Shared micromobility firm Veo launches retail seated scooter

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-09

Nvidia CEO: We bet the farm on AI and no one knew it

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-28

Lebanon's Amin Maalouf Takes the Helm: Elected as Perpetual Secretary of the French Academy

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-28

Actor Michael Gambon, the character of "Dumbledore" in the "Harry Potter" series, dies at 82

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-28

Five things to know about the Nobel Prizes

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-28

Jean Abboud: European tourism has become almost sustainable in Lebanon and is no longer seasonal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-28

Power for payment: EDL's strategy to boost power supply in non-compliant regions in Lebanon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-27

Unveiling the future of global tourism: Saudi Arabia's welcome to the world on World Tourism Day 2023

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-13

Apple’s iOS 17 arrives Monday, September 18

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-18

Judge Tannous Meshleb discusses limits to violating election patrols principle

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:40

Mansouri: The central bank cannot replace entire state to solve Lebanon’s crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:11

OEIL: Absence of accountability led to further collapse in all sectors of Lebanese state

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Moawad meets US Ambassador Shea, urges presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

MP Doueihi to LBCI: The parliament does not belong to Berri or his political party

LBCI
World News
03:34

LACC: Lebanon's Sovereignty, Independence, Freedom, and Unity Integral to Regional and International Security and Stability

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:17

Saudi Success in Realigning France with the Quintet: Challenges and Adjustments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:47

Unveiling the Zod Cave: A masterpiece of nature for sale

LBCI
Middle East News
14:21

Iranian forces directs lasers at an American helicopter in the Gulf

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More