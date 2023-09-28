News
Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd shares how AI will ‘supercharge’ love and relationships
Variety and Tech
2023-09-28 | 14:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd shares how AI will ‘supercharge’ love and relationships
Bumble, Inc. CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd believes the power of AI technology will lead to a better online dating experience for her apps’ users.
Speaking at the Code Conference on Wednesday, the Bumble and Badoo exec shared how her company uses AI technology to improve matching and other aspects of the business.
While she noted Bumble would not venture into more “sci-fi” areas like using AI to make virtual girlfriends or boyfriends — something other apps like Replika have done — she does see a future where AI could help play the role of digital matchmaker.
Read more on:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/09/28/bumble-ceo-whitney-wolfe-herd-shares-how-ai-will-supercharge-love-and-relationships/
Variety and Tech
Bumble
CEO
Share
AI
Supercharge
Love
Relationships
