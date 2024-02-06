News
NEOM expands global presence with opening of US office in New York City
Variety and Tech
2024-02-06 | 06:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
NEOM expands global presence with opening of US office in New York City
The sustainable regional development taking place in Saudi Arabia, NEOM, announced the opening of its first US office in New York City, serving as a base for its business across the United States.
NEOM's latest office follows the launch of the London office in November 2023.
According to a statement, the New York City office will bolster existing relationships between NEOM and US entities.
Nadhmi Al-Nasr, NEOM's CEO, expressed: "In order to continue to achieve the vision of NEOM, it is imperative that we work alongside global partners that can accelerate our efforts."
Adding that choosing New York City "as our second international NEOM office" is due to its position as a "global capital for business and finance."
Additionally, Bob Stefanowski will lead the NEOM USA Office as Managing Director.
