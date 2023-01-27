Intel's 'historic collapse' triggers selloff in chip stocks

Variety
2023-01-27 | 08:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Intel&#39;s &#39;historic collapse&#39; triggers selloff in chip stocks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Intel's 'historic collapse' triggers selloff in chip stocks

Five of the biggest US chipmakers were set to erase nearly $15 billion in market value on Friday after Intel Corp (INTC.O) stumped Wall Street with dismal earnings projections, fanning fears around a slump in the personal-computer market.

The company predicted a surprise loss for the first quarter and its revenue forecast was $3 billion below estimates as it also struggled with slowing growth in the data center business.

Intel shares fell 10 percent before the bell, with rival Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.O), Nvidia (NVDA.O), Applied Materials (AMAT.O) and Qualcomm (QCOM.O) losing between 0.8 percent and 3.2 percent. Intel supplier KLA Corp (KLAC.O) fell 5 percent after its own dismal forecast.

"No words can portray or explain the historic collapse of Intel," said Rosenblatt Securities' Hans Mosesmann, who was among the 21 analysts who cut their price targets on the stock.

The poor outlook underscored the challenges facing Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger as he tries to reestablish Intel's dominance of the sector by expanding contract manufacturing and building new factories in the United States and Europe.

The company has steadily been losing market share to rivals like AMD, which has used contract chipmakers such as Taiwan-based TSMC (2330.TW) to make chips that outpace its technology.

"AMD's Genoa and Bergamo (data center) chips have a strong price-performance advantage compared to Intel's Sapphire Rapids processors, which should drive further AMD share gains," said Matt Wegner, analyst at YipitData.

Analysts say that puts Intel at a disadvantage even when the data center market bottoms out, expected in the second half of 2022, as the company would have lost even more share by then.

"It is now clear why Intel needs to cut so much cost as the company's original plans prove to be fantasy," brokerage Bernstein said. "The magnitude of the deterioration is stunning, and brings potential concern to the company's cash position over time."

Intel, which plans to cut $3 billion in costs this year, generated $7.7 billion in cash from operations in the fourth quarter and paid dividends of $1.5 billion.

With capital expenditure estimated to be around $20 billion in 2023, analysts say the company should consider cutting its dividend.

Reuters

Variety

Intel

Chipmaker

Historic

Collapse

Triggers

Selloff

Stocks

US

Growth

Data

Center

Business

Technology

Manufacturing

Building

New

Factories

Europe

LBCI Next
GM, Ford must convince investors they can profit as prices fall
Qiara is a new home security service for the French market
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-19

Recession angst triggers worst day of year for European stocks

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-26

Shell considers exiting UK, German, Dutch energy retail businesses

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-26

Egypt unveils tombs and sarcophagus in new excavation

LBCI
World
2023-01-25

World stocks pause near five-month peaks, caution sets in

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
07:37

Chevron annual profit doubles to record $36.5 bln, but misses estimates

LBCI
World
07:31

GRAMMY Museum announces exhibit honoring Lebanese-Colombian Shakira

LBCI
Variety
07:14

Google faces greater threat of forced ad unit sale from US lawsuit

LBCI
Variety
06:53

GM, Ford must convince investors they can profit as prices fall

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-19

Microsoft announces 10,000 job cuts, nearly 5 percent of its global workforce

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-26

QatarEnergy to join Lebanon offshore oil and gas exploration

LBCI
Variety
08:57

Intel's 'historic collapse' triggers selloff in chip stocks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app