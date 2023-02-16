Airbus targets 720 deliveries in 2023

Variety
2023-02-16 | 05:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Airbus targets 720 deliveries in 2023
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Airbus targets 720 deliveries in 2023

Airbus (AIR.PA) slowed the production ramp-up of its best-selling A320neo-family jet and targeted 2023 jet deliveries in line with its original estimate for last year as the world's largest planemaker bowed to industrial pressure on supplies.

The France-based group also targeted an adjusted operating profit of 6.0 billion euros ($6.4 billion) in 2023 after posting a stronger than expected 5.627 billion for last year, up 16 percent from 2021 and helped by positive pension effects.
 
The new targets for single-aisle jets confirm a shallower trajectory disclosed by industry sources last month, with the goal of 65 A320neo-family jets a month slipping to end-2024 and the rate of 75 slipping to 2026 from "middle of the decade".

"We are adapting our production to match supply," Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said on Thursday.

Industry sources have said Airbus is currently producing 45 of the workhorse jets a month.
 
Revenues rose 13 percent to 58.763 billion euros, buoyed by higher deliveries compared to the previous year and a strong dollar.

Airbus delivered 661 jets last year, up 8 percent, but fell well below its original target of 720 units, which was later trimmed to 700 and ultimately abandoned weeks before end-year.

In a results statement, Faury blamed an "adverse operating environment that prevented our supply chain from recovering at the pace we expected".
 
In January, Reuters reported that Airbus was tempering the pace of production increases and cited a senior industry source saying the delivery goal may not significantly exceed 720 jets.

In an internal call last week, Faury deplored weaker than expected January deliveries and warned executives Airbus must not deliver fewer jets this year than it had targeted in 2022.

Airbus confirmed it would, however, increase A330neo wide-body output to 4 a month in 2024 from around 3 now.

It announced plans to hike A350 output to 9 a month at the end of 2025 from around 6 now after selling 40 of the jets to Air India as part of a record deal.

The decision to push towards pre-COVID levels reflects growing demand for wide-body jets. Industry sources had previously said A350 output was scheduled to remain steady at 6 a month throughout 2024 and 2025, up from 5.6 a month in 2023.

The Wall Street Journal reported higher output on Tuesday.

In other business, Airbus took a fresh charge for its A400M military airlifter, bringing the 2022 hit to 477 million euros. The loss of two imaging satellites in the December failure of Italy's Vega C rocket also weighed on defense and space profits.

Airbus' net cash rose to 9.4 billion euros, closing in on a threshold previously identified for potential share buybacks.

Faury told investors in September he would discuss buybacks with the board "as soon as we hit the 10 billion euros mark."
 

Variety

Airbus

Targets

720

Deliveries

2023

France

Based

Group

A320

Record

Deal

LBCI Next
Renault restores dividends on improving outlook
Barclays shares tumble 9 percent as profit disappoints
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-02-14

Air India seals 250 plane order with Airbus as part of mega jet deal

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-14

Syrian rescue group criticizes UN over Assad say on aid deliveries

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-30

Audi takes minority stake in Swiss-based Sauber Group

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-25

After inking its OpenAI deal, Shutterstock rolls out a generative AI toolkit to create images based on text prompts

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
05:27

South Korea boosts its AI chip industry with $642M amid ChatGPT frenzy

LBCI
Variety
05:24

Truckers and subsidies rev up interest in fuel cell vehicles

LBCI
Variety
05:19

Renault restores dividends on improving outlook

LBCI
Variety
10:49

Barclays shares tumble 9 percent as profit disappoints

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:55

Protesters set several bank branches in Badaro on fire as association strike continues

LBCI
Variety
09:46

Forbes features 9 Lebanese on its ‘100 Most Powerful Businesswomen'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:21

US diplomats deny rumors fueling Lebanon's economic crisis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app