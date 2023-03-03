LBCI, Rotana Group announce resolving all legal disputes

2023-03-03 | 13:28
LBCI, Rotana Group announce resolving all legal disputes
LBCI, Rotana Group announce resolving all legal disputes

The Rotana Group, Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International (LBCI), and Mr. Pierre El Daher hereby announce that they have resolved all of their legal disputes, putting an end to all claims between and among them.

Accordingly, the parties have agreed to withdraw and dismiss all claims against one another, with prejudice and without any admission of liability or wrongdoing on either part. 

