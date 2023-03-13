News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Asmaa Min Al Madi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Bitcoin rallies over 18 percent in 24-hour span in wake of SVB crisis
Variety
2023-03-13 | 11:43
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Bitcoin rallies over 18 percent in 24-hour span in wake of SVB crisis
The value of major cryptocurrencies rose Monday in the wake of US government plans to protect Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank depositors.
The Federal Reserve issued a pair of statements on Sunday with one clear message: Silicon Valley Bank’s depositors, both insured and uninsured, will receive help in a manner that will “fully protect” their deposits.
The risk of a banking contagion was lower at the start of the week than last Friday, but not zero.
Following a rally in the price of bitcoin and other crypto assets, the overall crypto market surpassed $1 trillion in value on Monday, up about 14 percent day over day.
In the past 24 hours, bitcoin rose 18.4 percent to over $24,000, while ether rose 15 percent to about $1,700, CoinMarketCap data showed. The two cryptocurrencies, which are the largest by market capitalization, are trading in parallel with one another.
USDC, the second largest stablecoin, also recovered about 4 percent in the past 24 hours following the news that deposits would be protected, CoinMarketCap data showed.
The alleged stablecoin depegged from its $1 peg for three days, going as low as 88 cents, after uncertainty circulated around the $40 billion USDC empire and the company shared that $3.3 billion, or about 8.2 percent, of its total supply of reserves were held in SVB.
Circle announced the reserve risk was “removed” since the funds became available on Monday morning.
“Trust, safety and 1:1 redeemability of all USDC in circulation is of paramount importance to Circle, even in the face of bank contagion affecting crypto markets,” Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of Circle, said in a statement. “We are heartened to see the U.S. government and financial regulators take crucial steps to mitigate risks extending from the banking system.”
USDC’s market capitalization is about $40.5 billion, with $10.9 billion in daily traded volume, down 1 percent in the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data. At the time of publication, USDC was millicents away from its $1 peg at $0.993, up 3.9 percent in the past 24 hours.
The crypto market, alongside other major industries, had a volatile week after Silvergate Capital, one of the largest banks to provide services to crypto companies, shared it was winding down operations and liquidating its banking division.
Shortly after, Silicon Valley Bank collapsed on Friday, and Signature Bank, a major crypto lender, was shut down by regulators on Sunday.
This market turmoil has seemingly propped up the crypto market, however, as traders responded positively to the news and the overall market cap rose on Monday.
TechCrunch
Variety
Bitcoin
Binance
Rallies
SVB
Crisis
Silicon Valley Bank
Crash
Crisis
Finance
Crypto
Market
USDC
Ethereum
Silvergate
Cryptocurrency
Next
Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars
Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana ranks first in prestigious Wellington Class 515-CSI5, boosting Olympic qualification chances
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-06
Crypto stocks fall as Silvergate crisis deepens
Variety
2023-03-06
Crypto stocks fall as Silvergate crisis deepens
0
World
07:52
Bundesbank convenes crisis team to assess SVB fallout
World
07:52
Bundesbank convenes crisis team to assess SVB fallout
0
Variety
2023-03-11
Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since 2008 crisis, billions stranded
Variety
2023-03-11
Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since 2008 crisis, billions stranded
0
Variety
11:40
First Republic Bank shares plunge, prompting trading halt as startups process SVB crash
Variety
11:40
First Republic Bank shares plunge, prompting trading halt as startups process SVB crash
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
12:16
Qualtrics accepts $12.5B all-cash acquisition offer to go private
Variety
12:16
Qualtrics accepts $12.5B all-cash acquisition offer to go private
0
Variety
12:12
123 Baby Box delivers for parents seeking children’s products without the hassle
Variety
12:12
123 Baby Box delivers for parents seeking children’s products without the hassle
0
Variety
11:40
First Republic Bank shares plunge, prompting trading halt as startups process SVB crash
Variety
11:40
First Republic Bank shares plunge, prompting trading halt as startups process SVB crash
0
Variety
11:37
Hackers steal around $200 million from crypto lender Euler Finance
Variety
11:37
Hackers steal around $200 million from crypto lender Euler Finance
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-24
Oil gains as Russian output cuts offset rising US inventories
World
2023-02-24
Oil gains as Russian output cuts offset rising US inventories
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-12
Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-12
Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike
0
Middle East
2022-12-12
Hochstein: Lebanese ruling leadership obstructs reforms
Middle East
2022-12-12
Hochstein: Lebanese ruling leadership obstructs reforms
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:26
Franjieh first victim of Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement
Press Highlights
02:26
Franjieh first victim of Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement
2
Variety
06:47
Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars
Variety
06:47
Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars
3
Sports
07:09
Chaos erupts during the final match of Lebanon's Football Championship
Sports
07:09
Chaos erupts during the final match of Lebanon's Football Championship
4
Variety
16:19
Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana ranks first in prestigious Wellington Class 515-CSI5, boosting Olympic qualification chances
Variety
16:19
Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana ranks first in prestigious Wellington Class 515-CSI5, boosting Olympic qualification chances
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Private School Teachers Union Announces Strike in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Private School Teachers Union Announces Strike in Lebanon
7
Variety
08:45
Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference
Variety
08:45
Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference
8
Sports
07:59
Football Leaders Arsenal crush Fulham, Man United held, Newcastle win
Sports
07:59
Football Leaders Arsenal crush Fulham, Man United held, Newcastle win
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store