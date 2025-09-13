Fire breaks out at Russian oil refinery following drone attack

World News
13-09-2025 | 11:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Fire breaks out at Russian oil refinery following drone attack
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Fire breaks out at Russian oil refinery following drone attack

A fire broke out at the facilities of an oil company in Russia's Bashkortostan region following a drone attack on Saturday, the governor said.

"Today, the Bashneft company was subjected to a terrorist attack by aircraft-type drones," Radiy Khabirov wrote on Telegram.

One drone was shot down over the production site, sparking a fire, which was being put out, Khabirov said, adding that damage to the facility was limited and there were no casualties.

A second drone was also shot down, he said. Khabirov's Telegram post did not mention Ukraine.

Unverified video posted on local Telegram channels showed an object flying into the facility, followed by a large fireball.

The city of Ufa, where the oil facility is located, is some 1,400 kilometres (870 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

Reuters

World News

Russia

Fire

Oil

Refinery

Drone

Attack

LBCI Next
Trump hosts Qatari prime minister after Israel's attack in Doha
Nepal's Sushila Karki takes oath of office as PM
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-08-03

Ukrainian drone attack sparks fire at oil depot in Russia’s Sochi

LBCI
World News
2025-09-06

Fire breaks out at former BBC headquarters in west London, broadcaster reports

LBCI
World News
2025-09-07

Russian attack sparks fire at Ukraine's government building in Kyiv

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-10

In video: Fire breaks out in a building in Faqra, Kfardebian

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:46

Rubio: Qatar strike 'not going to change' US-Israel ties

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Palestinian state recognition fuels Israeli campaign, US diplomatic push

LBCI
World News
12:18

UK police say nine arrested at far-right rally after 'unacceptable violence'

LBCI
World News
10:34

110,000 people attend far-right rally in London

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-12

Death toll rises to 46 in Israeli raids on Yemen

LBCI
World News
11:43

Fire breaks out at Russian oil refinery following drone attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-04

Breaking: Polls close in Mount Lebanon’s municipal and mukhtar elections

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-09

Iran threatens planned Trump corridor envisaged by Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

In pictures: Lebanese army displays weapons seized from Palestinian camps

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Lebanese army intercepts ship in illegal departure attempt, arrests 22

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Twenty-three shops closed — is Lebanon’s vital highway about to be transformed?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Lebanese army receives eight truckloads of weapons from Palestinian camps

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:06

Lebanon’s FM stresses two-state solution as key to ‘just and lasting peace’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon takes steps toward reopening Qlayaat airport to travelers — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Roads plagued by chaos, nonfunctioning traffic lights; Lebanon explores measures to restore order

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Palestinian state recognition fuels Israeli campaign, US diplomatic push

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More