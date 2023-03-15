News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Dutch court finds Facebook misused data in class action suit
Variety
2023-03-15 | 11:55
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Dutch court finds Facebook misused data in class action suit
A Dutch court hearing a class action lawsuit on Wednesday found that a European subsidiary of Meta (META.O), Facebook Ireland, improperly used personal data of Dutch citizens between 2010 and 2020, saying the company had "violated the law".
"Personal information was processed for the purposes of advertising when in this case that is not allowed," a summary of the Amsterdam court ruling said.
"Personal information was given to third parties without Facebook users being informed and without there being a legal basis to do so."
The decision was directed at Facebook Ireland because it is the part of the company that oversees the processing of Dutch user data. The case has not yet progressed to the phase where any damages could be claimed.
A spokesperson for Meta said the company was "pleased" with parts of the decision but would appeal others, noting that some of the claims date back more than a decade.
"We know that privacy is important to our Dutch users and we want them to have control over how their data is used," the person said.
A spokesperson for the plaintiff, Data Privacy Stichting, said the group now hopes to sit down with Facebook to negotiate a settlement.
It's "a pretty big decision and we're obviously very glad," said spokesperson Gerard Spierenburg."
"We think this is a very strong signal not only to Facebook but to all companies that are unrightfully using their users' data."
The Data Privacy group was launched in 2020 as a partnership between a group of law firms and the Dutch Consumers' Association to try to seek damages.
Spierenburg said 190,000 had signed up for the initiative, but any of the roughly 10 million Dutch people who used Facebook during the relevant period can join if the case moves to a damages phase.
Reuters
Variety
Dutch
Court
Finds
Facebook
Misused
Data
Class
Action
Suit
Next
Lebanese Ray Bassil excels in Qatar
Google Play Games for PC to roll out to Europe and Japan, add new titles including Garena Free Fire
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-07
LME faces further legal action in London court
World
2023-03-07
LME faces further legal action in London court
0
Variety
2023-03-07
New EU-US data pact may come too late for Facebook
Variety
2023-03-07
New EU-US data pact may come too late for Facebook
0
World
2023-02-22
US Supreme Court weighs suit against Twitter over Istanbul massacre
World
2023-02-22
US Supreme Court weighs suit against Twitter over Istanbul massacre
0
Variety
2023-01-30
Facebook seeks to block $3.7 billion UK mass action over market dominance
Variety
2023-01-30
Facebook seeks to block $3.7 billion UK mass action over market dominance
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
12:19
Quora’s Poe is launching subscriptions to let you chat with GPT-4 powered bot
Variety
12:19
Quora’s Poe is launching subscriptions to let you chat with GPT-4 powered bot
0
Variety
12:16
T-Mobile to acquire Ryan Reynolds’ Mint Mobile in $1.35 billion deal
Variety
12:16
T-Mobile to acquire Ryan Reynolds’ Mint Mobile in $1.35 billion deal
0
Variety
11:58
Interview with OpenAI’s Greg Brockman: GPT-4 isn’t perfect, but neither are you
Variety
11:58
Interview with OpenAI’s Greg Brockman: GPT-4 isn’t perfect, but neither are you
0
Variety
11:51
Microsoft-backed OpenAI starts release of powerful AI known as GPT-4
Variety
11:51
Microsoft-backed OpenAI starts release of powerful AI known as GPT-4
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
11:38
Ogero following electricity sector's footsteps under current pricing: Corm
Lebanon Economy
11:38
Ogero following electricity sector's footsteps under current pricing: Corm
0
Variety
2022-12-30
China's Huawei sees 'business as usual' as US sanctions impact wanes
Variety
2022-12-30
China's Huawei sees 'business as usual' as US sanctions impact wanes
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-17
Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022
Lebanon News
2023-01-17
Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022
0
Variety
2023-02-14
Ford to cut one in nine jobs in Europe in electric revamp
Variety
2023-02-14
Ford to cut one in nine jobs in Europe in electric revamp
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Breaking Headlines
12:01
Israeli security forces neutralize "infiltrator from Lebanon responsible for Megiddo junction attack": Statement
Breaking Headlines
12:01
Israeli security forces neutralize "infiltrator from Lebanon responsible for Megiddo junction attack": Statement
2
Lebanon News
05:39
Lebanese State files lawsuit against Central Bank Governor and others
Lebanon News
05:39
Lebanese State files lawsuit against Central Bank Governor and others
3
News Bulletin Reports
06:58
Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session
News Bulletin Reports
06:58
Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:30
Stalled communications between WB, MoE regarding $250 million energy import project
News Bulletin Reports
09:30
Stalled communications between WB, MoE regarding $250 million energy import project
5
World
06:40
North of Bakhmut, another key battle tests Ukraine's defenses
World
06:40
North of Bakhmut, another key battle tests Ukraine's defenses
6
Middle East
07:13
Turkey plans to ratify Finland's NATO bid ahead of May polls
Middle East
07:13
Turkey plans to ratify Finland's NATO bid ahead of May polls
7
Middle East
07:00
Saudi investment in Iran could happen 'very quickly' after agreement
Middle East
07:00
Saudi investment in Iran could happen 'very quickly' after agreement
8
Lebanon News
07:16
Lebanon's private schools studying tuition dollarization: report
Lebanon News
07:16
Lebanon's private schools studying tuition dollarization: report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store