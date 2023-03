For Night 2 of The Eras Tour, which kicked off last Friday, the prominent pop star wore a custom Zuhair Murad pink tulle ballgown with a starburst bodice and cross strap on the back.



Renowned US singer and songwriter Taylor Swift has stunned her fans in Glendale, Arizona, with a gorgeous dress designed by the Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad.For Night 2 of The Eras Tour, which kicked off last Friday, the prominent pop star wore a custom Zuhair Murad pink tulle ballgown with a starburst bodice and cross strap on the back.

Just last week, English singer Adele was seen wearing a black beaded lace gown also designed by Murad for her week 15 of “Weekends with Adele” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.