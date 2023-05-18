Culture Miniter opens National Museum, archaeological sites for the public

Lebanon's Caretaker Culture Minister Mohammad Mortada announced that the National Museum of Beirut doors will be open free of charge to the Lebanese, starting from Thursday, May 18th, until 2:00 pm on Sunday, May 21st, on the occasion of International Museum Day.



Minister Mortada pointed out during a meeting with the media inside the headquarters of the National Museum that "despite all the circumstances we are going through in Lebanon, we are determined to continue and revive the events that gather. From here, we invite everyone to visit the National Museum."



The Minister of Culture also urged every Lebanese visitor to sign the flag of Lebanon, which he deposited in the National Museum, as he was the first to sign.



It is noteworthy that Minister Mortada issued a decision according to which he also decided to open the doors of all archaeological sites free of charge to Lebanese visitors, starting from Thursday until Sunday.