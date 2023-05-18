Culture Miniter opens National Museum, archaeological sites for the public

Variety
2023-05-18 | 04:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Culture Miniter opens National Museum, archaeological sites for the public
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Culture Miniter opens National Museum, archaeological sites for the public

Lebanon's Caretaker Culture Minister Mohammad Mortada announced that the National Museum of Beirut doors will be open free of charge to the Lebanese, starting from Thursday, May 18th, until 2:00 pm on Sunday, May 21st, on the occasion of International Museum Day.

Minister Mortada pointed out during a meeting with the media inside the headquarters of the National Museum that "despite all the circumstances we are going through in Lebanon, we are determined to continue and revive the events that gather. From here, we invite everyone to visit the National Museum."

The Minister of Culture also urged every Lebanese visitor to sign the flag of Lebanon, which he deposited in the National Museum, as he was the first to sign.

It is noteworthy that Minister Mortada issued a decision according to which he also decided to open the doors of all archaeological sites free of charge to Lebanese visitors, starting from Thursday until Sunday.
 

Lebanon News

Variety

Lebanon

Culture

Archaeological

Sites

National Museum of Beirut

LBCI Next
Lebanon tops the world's best-rated dips, seizing the first three places
Harry, Meghan in 'near catastrophic' NY paparazzi car chase, spokesperson says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-16

In Lebanon, culture is the source of livelihood for thousands, generating two billion dollars annually

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-01

Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-20

Culture Minister exempts citizens from entrance fees to the National Museum of Beirut

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
05:01

Lebanon tops the world's best-rated dips, seizing the first three places

LBCI
Variety
12:23

Harry, Meghan in 'near catastrophic' NY paparazzi car chase, spokesperson says

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-17

'More likely than not' world will soon see 1.5C of warming - WMO

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-17

Asia's April heatwaves were '30 times more likely' because of climate change - scientists

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-15

Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-09

Judge Ibrahim issues arrest warrant against actress Stephanie Saliba

LBCI
World
2023-03-09

ECB's Villeroy: French inflation peak seen in H1

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-18

Shein and Temu the latest China tech targets in Congress body’s sights

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East
15:24

US affirms commitment to sanctions, won't normalize with Syria's Assad: State Department to LBCI

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:03

Saudi Arabia's changing stance: A boost for Sleiman Frangieh's candidacy

LBCI
Press Highlights
06:04

Salameh rejects Berri and Mikati's request to resign

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:35

Lebanese Presidency present 'behind the scenes' of Arab League Summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Salam meets Saudi counterpart, discusses opportunities to revive relationships between the two countries

LBCI
Middle East
04:01

Rushdi to LBCI: We will call for an end to Lebanon’s presidential vacuum

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Change MPs call for removal and action against Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Asiri to LBCI: Lebanon needs a qualified and unifying president

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app