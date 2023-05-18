News
Culture Miniter opens National Museum, archaeological sites for the public
Variety
2023-05-18 | 04:13
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Culture Miniter opens National Museum, archaeological sites for the public
Lebanon's Caretaker Culture Minister Mohammad Mortada announced that the National Museum of Beirut doors will be open free of charge to the Lebanese, starting from Thursday, May 18th, until 2:00 pm on Sunday, May 21st, on the occasion of International Museum Day.
Minister Mortada pointed out during a meeting with the media inside the headquarters of the National Museum that "despite all the circumstances we are going through in Lebanon, we are determined to continue and revive the events that gather. From here, we invite everyone to visit the National Museum."
The Minister of Culture also urged every Lebanese visitor to sign the flag of Lebanon, which he deposited in the National Museum, as he was the first to sign.
It is noteworthy that Minister Mortada issued a decision according to which he also decided to open the doors of all archaeological sites free of charge to Lebanese visitors, starting from Thursday until Sunday.
Lebanon News
Variety
Lebanon
Culture
Archaeological
Sites
National Museum of Beirut
Next
Lebanon tops the world's best-rated dips, seizing the first three places
Harry, Meghan in 'near catastrophic' NY paparazzi car chase, spokesperson says
Previous
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-16
In Lebanon, culture is the source of livelihood for thousands, generating two billion dollars annually
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-16
In Lebanon, culture is the source of livelihood for thousands, generating two billion dollars annually
0
2023-05-01
2023-05-01
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
Lebanon News
2023-05-01
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
0
2023-04-20
2023-04-20
Culture Minister exempts citizens from entrance fees to the National Museum of Beirut
Variety
2023-04-20
Culture Minister exempts citizens from entrance fees to the National Museum of Beirut
0
2023-03-16
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
Variety
05:01
Lebanon tops the world's best-rated dips, seizing the first three places
Variety
05:01
Lebanon tops the world's best-rated dips, seizing the first three places
0
12:23
12:23
Harry, Meghan in 'near catastrophic' NY paparazzi car chase, spokesperson says
Variety
12:23
Harry, Meghan in 'near catastrophic' NY paparazzi car chase, spokesperson says
0
2023-05-17
2023-05-17
'More likely than not' world will soon see 1.5C of warming - WMO
Variety
2023-05-17
'More likely than not' world will soon see 1.5C of warming - WMO
0
2023-05-17
2023-05-17
Asia's April heatwaves were '30 times more likely' because of climate change - scientists
Variety
2023-05-17
Asia's April heatwaves were '30 times more likely' because of climate change - scientists
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-15
Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-15
Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session
0
2022-12-09
2022-12-09
Judge Ibrahim issues arrest warrant against actress Stephanie Saliba
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-09
Judge Ibrahim issues arrest warrant against actress Stephanie Saliba
0
World
2023-03-09
ECB's Villeroy: French inflation peak seen in H1
World
2023-03-09
ECB's Villeroy: French inflation peak seen in H1
0
2023-04-18
2023-04-18
Shein and Temu the latest China tech targets in Congress body’s sights
Variety
2023-04-18
Shein and Temu the latest China tech targets in Congress body’s sights
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
2023-02-02
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
2023-01-25
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
2023-01-23
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
2023-01-19
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
2022-12-23
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
2022-12-07
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
2022-12-07
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
2022-12-07
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
15:24
15:24
US affirms commitment to sanctions, won't normalize with Syria's Assad: State Department to LBCI
Middle East
15:24
US affirms commitment to sanctions, won't normalize with Syria's Assad: State Department to LBCI
2
00:03
00:03
Saudi Arabia's changing stance: A boost for Sleiman Frangieh's candidacy
Press Highlights
00:03
Saudi Arabia's changing stance: A boost for Sleiman Frangieh's candidacy
3
06:04
06:04
Salameh rejects Berri and Mikati's request to resign
Press Highlights
06:04
Salameh rejects Berri and Mikati's request to resign
4
01:35
01:35
Lebanese Presidency present 'behind the scenes' of Arab League Summit
Press Highlights
01:35
Lebanese Presidency present 'behind the scenes' of Arab League Summit
5
04:43
04:43
Salam meets Saudi counterpart, discusses opportunities to revive relationships between the two countries
Lebanon News
04:43
Salam meets Saudi counterpart, discusses opportunities to revive relationships between the two countries
6
04:01
04:01
Rushdi to LBCI: We will call for an end to Lebanon’s presidential vacuum
Middle East
04:01
Rushdi to LBCI: We will call for an end to Lebanon’s presidential vacuum
7
07:13
07:13
Change MPs call for removal and action against Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
07:13
Change MPs call for removal and action against Riad Salameh
8
04:18
04:18
Asiri to LBCI: Lebanon needs a qualified and unifying president
Lebanon News
04:18
Asiri to LBCI: Lebanon needs a qualified and unifying president
