News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Thawrat AlFalahin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Microsoft launches an AI tool to take the pain out of building websites
Variety
2023-05-23 | 13:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Microsoft launches an AI tool to take the pain out of building websites
Microsoft wants to take the pain out of designing web pages. AI is its solution.
Tuesday marked the launch of Copilot in Power Pages in preview for US customers, an AI-powered assistant for Microsoft’s low-code business website creation tool, Power Pages. Given prompts, Copilot can generate text, forms, chatbots and web page layouts as well as create and edit image and site design themes.
TechCrunch
Variety
Microsoft
Launches
AI
Tool
Take Pain Out
Building
Websites.
Next
How the World Health Organization could fight future pandemics
A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
13:10
Microsoft launches new AI tool to moderate text and images
Variety
13:10
Microsoft launches new AI tool to moderate text and images
0
Variety
2023-03-27
Microsoft threatens to restrict data from rival AI search tools
Variety
2023-03-27
Microsoft threatens to restrict data from rival AI search tools
0
World
2023-03-25
Microsoft threatens to restrict data from rival AI search tools - Bloomberg News
World
2023-03-25
Microsoft threatens to restrict data from rival AI search tools - Bloomberg News
0
Variety
2023-03-21
Adobe Express launches an enterprise tier with generative AI tools
Variety
2023-03-21
Adobe Express launches an enterprise tier with generative AI tools
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
13:22
Microsoft’s Azure AI Studio lets developers build their own AI ‘copilots’
Variety
13:22
Microsoft’s Azure AI Studio lets developers build their own AI ‘copilots’
0
Variety
13:17
Microsoft goes all in on plugins for AI apps
Variety
13:17
Microsoft goes all in on plugins for AI apps
0
Variety
13:14
Microsoft wants to make Windows a better place for developers
Variety
13:14
Microsoft wants to make Windows a better place for developers
0
Variety
13:12
Microsoft launches Fabric, a new end-to-end data and analytics platform
Variety
13:12
Microsoft launches Fabric, a new end-to-end data and analytics platform
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-02
Vintage footage shows Lebanon celebrating NYE before civil war
Variety
2023-01-02
Vintage footage shows Lebanon celebrating NYE before civil war
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-08
The role of judges: Challenges ahead for Lebanon's upcoming municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-08
The role of judges: Challenges ahead for Lebanon's upcoming municipal elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:52
Salameh will appear before Lebanese judiciary on Wednesday
News Bulletin Reports
09:52
Salameh will appear before Lebanese judiciary on Wednesday
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:36
Lebanon set to be grey-listed by financial crime watchdog
Lebanon News
03:36
Lebanon set to be grey-listed by financial crime watchdog
2
Lebanon News
06:07
Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source
Lebanon News
06:07
Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source
3
Variety
03:01
Lebanon's tourism triumph: Batroun nominated as capital of Arab summer tourism
Variety
03:01
Lebanon's tourism triumph: Batroun nominated as capital of Arab summer tourism
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:52
Salameh will appear before Lebanese judiciary on Wednesday
News Bulletin Reports
09:52
Salameh will appear before Lebanese judiciary on Wednesday
6
Lebanon News
09:01
Germany issues arrest warrant for Lebanon's central bank chief
Lebanon News
09:01
Germany issues arrest warrant for Lebanon's central bank chief
7
Lebanon News
09:10
European Observatory urges Salameh’s removal, says Lebanon will bear the consequences
Lebanon News
09:10
European Observatory urges Salameh’s removal, says Lebanon will bear the consequences
8
Lebanon Economy
10:27
PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees
Lebanon Economy
10:27
PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More